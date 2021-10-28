Bolsonaro abandons interview after discussing with comedian at Jovem Pan; see video

This Wednesday afternoon (27), Jair Bolsonaro (no party) starred in another controversial moment in his resume. When giving an interview for the program “Pânico”, on the debut of Jovem Pan News, the TV channel on Jovem Pan radio, the president rebelled and abandoned the live show.

Bolsonaro didn’t like a question asked by André Marinho, who is the son of businessman Paulo Marinho, a former ally of the politician. At the time, the comedian asked if the head of state thought “crackers” should go to jail.

Visibly annoyed, Jair Bolsonaro said he only “accounted for his actions” and even attacked Marinho, quoting his father. “You know I’m president of the Republic and I answer about my actions, okay? So I won’t accept your provocation. And you retreat to your journalism. I will not accept. If I don’t, I’ll close the interview now. Your father is the most interested in Flávio Bolsonaro’s chair. I’m not going to argue with you or the interview ends here”, he fired.

“Your father wants Flávio Bolsonaro’s chair. I decided with Flavio to nominate your father as the first substitute, trusting him. There’s no more conversation with you,” he continued.

Still in a provocative tone, André Marinho questioned why Bolsonaro did not answer the question and ex-BBB Adrilles Jorge, who is a commentator on the channel. Thereafter, a general discussion began, and with that, Jair Bolsonaro left the hearing.

Watch the video:

Instagram will load in the frontend.

know more

+ Video: Carrefour salesman humiliated by manager while cleaning floors



+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence