Bolsonaro and his son Flávio became addicted to ‘public money’, says former deputy Roberto Jefferson – Rádio Itatiaia

Deputy is against the alliance between Bolsonaro and the Centrão

Allied and defender of Jair Bolsonaro, former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson criticized the president of the Republic and his son, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ), this Wednesday (27). In a letter written from the Bangu penitentiary complex, in the West Zone of Rio, where he is being held, Jefferson said that Bolsonaro and Flávio are addicted to the ‘facilities of public money’.

For Roberto Jefferson, the approximation of Bolsonaro with the Centrão and with politicians such as Ciro Nogueira and Valdemar da Costa Neto shows that the president has surrounded himself with ‘addicts’, becoming one of them.

“The president tried an impossible coexistence between good and evil. He believed in the facilities of public money. This addiction is worse than the addiction to ecstasy. Anyone who has ecstatic sex has the greatest orgasm or ejaculation that the human body of God can provide. She came with ecstasy, forever dependent on him. He enjoyed the pleasure derived from public money, easily earned, never again giving up the paroxysmal enjoyment it provides. Bolsonaro surrounded himself with ecstatic addicts with public money; Farias, Valdemar, Ciro Nogueira, will not return to the tracks of austerity of behavior. Who walks with wolf, wolf turns, wolf is. See Flávio”, he wrote.

Jefferson also said that the PTB will invite Vice President Hamilton Mourão (PRTB) to be the name of the acronym in the dispute for Planalto, in 2022.

“We are going to invite Mourão. The PTB will have its own candidacy, perhaps we will support Bolsonaro in the second round,” said the former deputy, who has already invited the president of the Republic to join the PTB.

September 7th

Roberto Jefferson also said that Bolsonaro ‘weakened’ by not meeting the demands of the “people who took to the streets” in the acts of September 7th. “All the people took to the streets to say, I authorize, there was no going back, there was no compromise with the old practices. But for some reason, Bolsonaro faltered. There was no way to follow. I write this insomniac. I didn’t close my eyes. That thought burned my eyelashes, I couldn’t close my eyes and sleep. Let’s go by ourselves”.