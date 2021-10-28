Bolsonaro ends interview when asked about ‘rachadinha’ by Paulo Marinho’s son

BRASILIA — President Jair Bolsonaro ended an interview this Wednesday after being irritated by a question about the practice of “cracking” in Rio de Janeiro. The questioning was made by comedian André Marinho, son of businessman Paulo Marinho, who was an ally of the president in the electoral campaign.



During an interview on Jovem Pan radio, Marinho initially asked Bolsonaro if “crackers” from Rio de Janeiro should go to jail. Marinho spoke of parties like the PT and did not mention senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ), investigated for the same practice.

Bolsonaro showed irritation and said that the comedian’s father is the “most interested” in Flávio’s seat in the Senate. Marinho is the senator’s first alternate.

— You know I’m president of the Republic and I answer about my actions, okay? So I won’t accept your provocation. And you retreat to your journalism. I will not accept. If I don’t, I’ll close the interview now. Your father is the most interested in Flávio Bolsonaro’s chair. I’m not going to argue with you or the interview ends here,” the president said.

Bolsonaro said that he supported the nomination of Paulo Marinho as Flávio’s substitute for having confidence in him:

“Your father wants Flávio Bolsonaro’s chair.” I decided with Flavio to nominate your father as the first substitute, trusting him. There’s no more conversation with you.

Later, in the same interview, Marinho asked why Bolsonaro wouldn’t answer his question, which prompted a discussion with another program participant, Adrilles Jorge. While the two argued, Bolsonaro again threatened to leave the interview, which he ended up doing:

“Look, if Marino comes in again… Attention, if Marino comes in again… I’m leaving.” If Marino enters the screen one more time, I’m gone. If Martinho enters the screen one more time, I’m leaving.