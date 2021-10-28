Bolsonaro finds himself, is frightened by who he is, and flees in despair

Taqueupariu! What a shame! Much bigger than anyone ever seen. There is no emu, AIDS, UN, letter to the Supreme Court, nothing to overcome such intellectual incapacity, absolute lack of courage and explicit cowardice.

Jair Bolsonaro, the macho of Facebook; the bully in the playpen; the inedible, the imbrochable and the undying fled, live and in color, from a twenty-year-old comedian, because the latter, in a brilliant and ironic way, stripped it naked.

The scene, which could have been part of the films Borat, by Sacha Baron Cohen, and would still be exaggerated, took place during the program Panic, gives Young pan, where it is clear the purpose of escracho, low intellectual level and provocation.

André Marinho, a very intelligent young man and a great imitator, pointed out several deviations from the PT, such as cracks, secret amendments, collusion with the centrão, etc., and asked the ‘myth’ what he thought about it all. That simple.

The homicidal coup-killer psychopath, not knowing how to respond, since he’s used and used the same hateful practices, started to deviate from the subject and said he wouldn’t respond to provocations, since the boy’s father… blah blah blah.

Marinho then calmly asked: ‘Do you only answer the questions of your sycophants?’ At that, that histrionic caricature, an ex-BBB, sycophant of the good ones, started screaming like crazy. It was the cue for the ‘myth’ to get out.

Bolsonaro, Queiroz’s friend, got up and didn’t come back. He must have gone – as he said in an interview – to cry hidden in the bathroom. Maybe out of fear; perhaps from sadness; perhaps out of shame; maybe because he is who he is: a bitch!

In the short time he stayed, the precocious treatment maniac, who doesn’t have the slightest command of Portuguese, tried to speak ‘next day’, in English, and ordered one: ‘after day’. Ah, Dilma Rousseff! What competitor did you get.

Asked about the dollar, with the wisdom and knowledge he has: ‘take the CPI. The end of the world CPI. With this legal uncertainty that they accuse me, the dollar does not go down. Now they only accuse me of nine crimes’.

About the arrest warrant for his digital chat, the fugitive criminal Alan dos Santos, the bully called his minister of justice, and did not answer whether he intends to do something or not. That is, each one with their problems, hehe.

I wonder what the debates will be like in 2022. That, of course, if the bully doesn’t invent a hospitalization for hiccups and run away. Or if you’re not rushed in, to treat for a fart or an ingrown toenail.

In addition to being a psychopath, sociopath, murderer, stupid, ignorant, obscurantist, cynical, liar, scammer, denialist, coward, incapable, cruel, tyrant and whatever else, Bolsonaro definitely proves that he is a ripple. A turd! A real, as we popularly say, ‘soft ass’.

