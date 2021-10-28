Bolsonaro sanctions law extending exemptions for 15 years

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) yesterday sanctioned a complementary bill that allows the extension, up to 15 years, of exemptions and other tax benefits linked to ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) for commercial activities in the states . The sanction was published today in the DOU (Official Federal Gazette).

The Senate approved the matter on Oct. 6 by 67 votes to 3 – there was one abstention. The text was approved in the Chamber of Deputies in September. ICMS is a state tax.

The proposal benefits the wholesale trade sectors and companies that develop port and airport activities. In addition, traders and interstate transporters of agricultural products and in natura plant extracts can benefit.

The purpose of these tax benefits is, in practice, to attract companies and encourage investment. The new law provides for a gradual reduction of benefits extended over the last four years of the 15 planned. Only the sector of sales of agricultural products and in natura vegetable extracts are not included in this reduction.

A 2017 complementary law authorized the states to grant or extend tax benefits that had been given without the approval of Confaz (National Council on Finance Policy), a dynamic known as the “tax war”, observing certain deadlines for different sectors. This deadline will be extended for these activities, as per the proposal.

“The measure, by allowing the states and the Federal District to extend the term for the enjoyment of ICMS tax incentives, not only has the potential to benefit sectors related to the distribution of goods and agricultural products and extractives of vegetables, important for the economy as a whole, but also allows for the expansion of consumption by reducing the price of essential items to the final recipient by diluting the tax burden,” informed the General Secretariat of the Presidency in a statement announcing the sanction.

In her report, senator Rose de Freitas (MDB-ES) highlighted that the approval of the project is extremely important, as the tax benefits allow access to essential goods at reduced prices, considering that the tax benefits are passed on price, benefiting the end consumer throughout the supply chain.

Rose de Freitas also noted that the extension of exemptions, incentives and fiscal or financial-fiscal benefits linked to the ICMS for the maintenance or increase of commercial activities will not affect federal or state revenues.

Senator José Aníbal (PSDB-SP) tried to postpone the discussion. “The years have passed and the expected is happening: the term expires, the extension of subsidies is approved again. And so the tax war is perpetuated”, wrote the congressman in a request for a hearing to be held at the CAE ( Committee on Economic Affairs) before the vote.

There is no consolidated and updated data on the impact of tax benefits on state tax revenues. A survey by the National Treasury for 2019 indicated that, on average, state governments gave up 17% of their revenue with the waiver of ICMS. The numbers showed disparities between different territories. In Amazonas, for example, where there is the Manaus Free Trade Zone, the waiver reached 39%.

* With Agência Brasil, Agência Senado and Estadão Conteúdo