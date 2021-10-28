Bolsonaro says that Petrobras “only gives headaches” and “acts for shareholders”

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Wednesday (27) that Petrobras “only gives a headache” and that “it provides service to shareholders and no one else.” For Bolsonaro, the company can be “on the privatization radar”.

“Can I interfere with Petrobras? I will respond to process. The president of Petrobras will end up being arrested. It’s a state-owned company that, with all due respect, only gives me a headache. (…) Maybe even put it on the privatization radar”, he said in an interview with Jovem Pan News.

The president minimized the state’s productivity rates during the year. “An advisor came to me: ‘Look, Petrobras has just broken a record in the production of barrels per day, 3 million and a few barrels.’ Then I said: ‘And what is the consequence?’ (…) It is a company that today is providing services to shareholders, and no one else”, he said.

Pandemic CPI

Bolsonaro also took the opportunity to criticize again the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) of the Pandemic, which approved the final report on Tuesday (26).

“Those who are sensible know that Renan’s CPI was a joke. A lot of people don’t believe it, but it wreaks havoc. Outside Brazil, the image is terrible. They think they’re living a dictatorship here, that I killed people at Covid. It harms us all, it affects the Stock Exchange, the price of the dollar, it goes to fuels”, he declared.

Finally, the president commented on next year’s elections, and indicated which parties he should join to run for possible reelection.

“Nowadays it’s more for the PP or PL, I get along very well with both. I stayed at PP for about 20 years. The decision goes around there, I talk to the leaders of these parties”, he concluded.