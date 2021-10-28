Bolsonaro says that whoever receives Bolsa Famlia ‘knows how to do almost nothing’ – Politics

President Jair Bolsonaro granted an interview to presenter Sikra Jr. (photo: Reproduction/Youtube)

Sikra Jr., last Wednesday night (October 27), President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) criticized the PT and the Bolsa Famlia Program – created during the government of former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, the main opponent of the current representative to the post, in the 2022 elections, according to the electoral polls. Asked about the program, Bolsonaro said: “There is no way to take Bolsa Famlia off the staff, as some want. There are 17 million people who cannot go into the job market anymore. With all due respect, they know how to do almost nothing. . What did the youth learn from almost 14 years of PT, having the minister (Fernando) Haddad there in education?”



Bolsonaro also commented on an image that circulated on the internet of people collecting bone scraps to feed themselves, and stated that he was criticized for wanting to increase Bolsa Famlia, which will change its name to Renda Brasil, with a forecast of granting R$400 monthly until December 2022.

“A few days ago, you saw a photograph of people picking up a bone on a road. They hit me: ‘Look at the hungry people.’ Then I say I’m going to double the Bolsa Famlia – which is at R$ 192, on average, to R$ 400 – (and they say) ‘look, he’s irresponsible,” the president said, then added: “If I keep quiet, I’m killing the people. the question of the precarious ones, who have already passed on a special commission of the Chamber, I am irresponsible”.



Precatory PEC



Bolsonaro also answered a question about the PEC that is being processed in Congress on payment of precarious debts – Union debts with third parties and with a court order for payment.

“I think we won’t have problems in the Chamber, I don’t know in the Senate – we give it a palliative”, commented the president. The PEC (Proposal of Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatarians should be voted on this Thursday (10/28), after its postponement on Tuesday night (10/26), for the second time.

The proposal, which could enable the payment of R$ 400 from Auxlio Brasil – known as the new Bolsa Famlia -, needs 308 votes to pass the Chamber, in two rounds. On Tuesday, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), had already given up on taking the PEC to the vote because he had no guarantees of approval. Bolsonaro again criticized the social isolation measures against the dissemination of the new coronavirus carried out by the states.

For the president, the actions ‘removed the right to work’ and to ‘come and go’, and today the population is ‘paying the price’. “These people (who decreed isolation measures) brought misery to our people. We’re paying a dear price now. ‘We’ll see the economy later.’ And there are people who criticize me. Wait, I haven’t closed a tavern “, he declared, without commenting on the more than 606,726 deaths from the disease in the national territory.