Bolsonaro sends indirect to Anitta and singer doesn’t let it go

During an interview given today (27) to the program Panic gives Young pan, the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) found time to send a hint to Anitta, which did not leave it cheap! “I’m at home here having a barbecue, because the artists… Very well-known actors and actresses are ‘look, I’m here learning French’“, he said jair, referring to the fact that the singer is learning a new language.

“The president knowing more about my life than about the environmental/financial crisis/etc etc of the country he should be taking care of… well I’m here studying everything I can to improve my work and make me grow. Is that you? He’s doing what besides hunting bullshit on the internet,” replied Anitta on Twitter.

This is not the first time that Anitta exchange barbs with Bolsonaro. About a month ago, the singer called the president a “liar” through a post on Instagram, in which she criticized his speech full of untruths in UN.

While the president continues to ignore the country’s problems, Anitta is successful in the US with new single

Focused on her international career, Anitta has another song among the most played on pop radio in the United States. we are talking about “Faking Love”, partnership between Rio de Janeiro and Saweetie, which entered the Top 50 of American Pop radio stations.

According to the Hits Daily Double website, “Faking Love”, which was officially released on October 14th, already appears in the Top 50 of the most played songs on US Pop radio, more precisely in 47th position.