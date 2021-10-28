Brad Pitt loses yet another battle to Angelina Jolie in court

It seems that it has not been easy for Brad Pitt manage to take custody of children from Angelina Jolie. His attempt to convince the California Supreme Court to join the case failed.

The star had made a request to review the custody, which was denied by the higher court. He sent a request to the Supreme Court in August believing it to have decided incorrectly. by banning a judge who was handling the case.

It turns out that the judge was an acquaintance of Pitt’s, and Angelina demanded in court that he be disqualified for the position, as he did not reveal his ties to the actor beforehand.. At the time, this judge had ruled that Pitt deserved equal custody of the children.

In his argument, Pitt claimed that the decision to disqualifying the judge should not nullify the joint custody decision.. He believed the decision was made after a long trial with expert witnesses.

The petition said: “After more than four years of contentious litigation, every day of which the children and their father have been harmed, an important and considered custody decision will be totally overturned as a result of an administrative error totally unrelated to the merits of the custody dispute itself.”

In the months since she won primary custody Angelina has exhibited her children during vacations around the world and, more recently, at releases of eternal, new Marvel movie in which she plays the heroine Thena.

The children were not publicly seen with Pitt despite their desperate battle to regain joint custody. Jolie has yet to comment on the latest victory in the never-ending war between Hollywood’s only powerful couple.