Brain implant ‘gives back’ patient vision after 16 years

Spanish scientists were able to “return sight” to a blind patient through the insertion of a brain implant. To do this, the researchers inserted the equipment into the woman’s visual cortex, in order to stimulate this section of the brain and allow her to “see”.

The system uses a kind of artificial retina, which is attached to a pair of glasses, which have the function of detecting light in front of the user. The light is then processed into electrical signals, which are sent to the user’s brain implant, allowing the user to “see” the light that has been captured.

Blurred vision

The system was initially tested on a 57-year-old patient who had been completely blind for over 16 years. During the study, she was able to identify shapes and silhouettes, all of which were detected by the artificial retina.

A 57-year-old woman, who was not identified, was able to see shapes, silhouettes, letters and even some objects. Credit: Asociación RUVID/Disclosure

According to the researchers, this was a huge step forward in the direction of bionic eyes, very present in science fiction, but still far from reality. All stimulation parameters remained stable over time, even in neurons with visual impairment.

The article about the research results was published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation. The most exciting part of the research was the fact that the patient was able to identify some letters and recognize where a particular object began and ended.

Discreet and safe

The team argues that while the idea of ​​having electrodes in the brain may seem quite embarrassing, the system does not affect the area around where the brain implant was placed. This allowed the implant not to simulate neurons that were not the target of the implant.

According to the study authors, the system can already be defined as reasonably secure and discreet. The system also requires a relatively low level of energy to function compared to other prototype neural implants for this and other functions.

The tests lasted six months, after which the implant was removed from the woman’s brain. Now, several more tests and improvements will be carried out, until the system is ready and can be launched to scale. However, the first results were very encouraging for the research team.

Via: futurism

