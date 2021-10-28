Brazil is 4th in the world in polluting gas emissions ranking since 1850

  • Nathalia Passarinho – @npassarinho
  • From BBC News Brazil in London

Survey takes into account, for the first time, emissions caused by deforestation, not just burning fossil fuels

At COP 26, the next United Nations conference on climate change, Brazil intends to emphasize the argument that developed countries have polluted much more throughout history to get rich and should therefore compensate developing nations for protecting their forests.

But a new survey on the accumulated history of carbon dioxide emissions places Brazil among the biggest polluters in the world. In the study, which for the first time takes into account deforestation when accounting for the release of CO2, Brazil appears in fourth place in the ranking of emissions since 1850.

China, an emerging giant that only intends to start reducing its emissions after 2030, is identified as the second largest emitter of greenhouse gases in history, behind the United States.

The survey was carried out by think tank International Carbon Brief and takes into account emissions data from fossil fuel burning, changes in land use, cement production and deforestation from 1850 to 2021. Previous research considered in the calculation the emissions resulting from burning fuel, without including the pollution caused by the destruction of forests.