Brazil registers 433 deaths and 17,184 new cases in 24 hours – News

This Wednesday (27), Brazil recorded 433 deaths and 17,184 new diagnosed cases of Covid-19, according to data sent by the states to the Ministry of Health and Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries). The moving average of deaths in the last seven days is 350, and the moving average of new cases is 12,240.

The country accounts for 606,679 deaths and 21,766,168 people who have already been diagnosed with the disease. São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Paraná and Minas Gerais are the states with the highest number of deaths, in descending order.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 20 million people have already recovered from Covid-19 in the country.

According to Conass, the coronavirus lethality rate in Brazil is 2.8% and the mortality rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 288.7.

O R7 Vaccinometer shows that more than 153.8 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in the country, which corresponds to 72.6% of the population, and more than 112.8 million have already received the second dose or one single-dose vaccine. The number of people immunized with the booster dose is 7.5 million, equivalent to 3.5% of the population.

