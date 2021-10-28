Brazil registers 433 deaths and more than 17,000 cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

Brazil registered 433 deaths and 17,184 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This Wednesday (27), the moving averages of deaths and infections were 350 and 12,240, respectively.

Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). With the update, the country has a total of 606,679 deaths and 21,766,168 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Pfizer application in children

Pharmaceutical Pfizer announced this Wednesday (27) that it will perform, in November, the submission to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) of the request for approval for the use of the vaccine against Covid-19, technically called Comirnaty , in children from 5 to 11 years of age. Read more.

Fourth dose for immunocompromised

People with health conditions that lead to some degree of immunosuppression can receive a fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the United States, according to updated guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Read more.

President of Anvisa reinforces that vaccines do not transmit diseases

The director-president of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Antonio Barra Torres, reinforced that vaccines against Covid-19, approved by the regulatory agency, are safe, effective and have high quality, and do not transmit other diseases. The immunizers have several goals and none of them are to increase people’s propensity to have other diseases. Read more.

Visa for Brazilians

The US embassy and consulates in Brazil should re-issue visas for tourists as of November. However, there is still no set date for the operation of the service, which was paralyzed during the Covid-19 pandemic, to take place. Read more.

AstraZeneca Break

The government of São Paulo announced, in (26), that the interval between doses against Covid-19 of AstraZeneca will be reduced from 12 to 8 weeks. With the measure, about 400 thousand people are able throughout the state to take the vaccine and complete the vaccination cycle as of this Wednesday. Read more.

Drug against Covid-19

Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) has signed a licensing agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), supported by the United Nations, that will allow more companies to manufacture generic versions of its experimental oral antiviral treatment against Covid-19. Read more.