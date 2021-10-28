Brazil registers 433 deaths in the last 24 hours

Brazil recorded 433 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours, totaling 606,726 deaths from the disease. With today’s numbers, the country completes five consecutive days of moving averages below 350, something that has not happened since November 2020. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

The average of deaths today was 346, indicating an increase of 4% compared to the same rate 14 days ago. This variation points to a trend of stability in the indicator.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays.

The number in the last seven days is compared with the same index as 14 days ago —average time of disease onset—. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Five states did not register covid-19 deaths today: Acre, Amapá, Rondônia, Roraima and Sergipe.

As a result, ten states showed a downward trend in the moving average of deaths, while five had acceleration. Another eleven and the Federal District remained stable.

Of the regions, only the Midwest had a drop of -27%, while the South had a rise of 41%. The others remained stable: Northeast (15%), North (0%) and Southeast (-3%).

Today, 17,117 new cases of coronavirus were also registered in the country — on average, 12,163 positive tests were tested. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, 21,765,420 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (-5%)

Minas Gerais: stable (15%)

Rio de Janeiro: stable (-9%)

São Paulo: stable (-3%)

North region

Northeast region

Pernambuco: stable (14%)

Rio Grande do Norte: high (82%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stable (1%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-39%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-50%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (12%)

Santa Catarina: stable (-5%)

Health Data

By the numbers reported by the ministry, there were 17,184 positive diagnoses for covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, raising the total number of infected to 21,766.168 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,965,296 cases recovered from the disease so far, with another 194,193 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.