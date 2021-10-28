Brazil registers over 433 deaths by Covid; moving average remains stable for the 3rd day | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (27) 433 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 606,726 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 346 — below the 400 mark for the 16th day in a row. Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was +4% and points stability.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 on Wednesday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Thursday (21): 366

Friday (22): 355

Saturday (23): 339

Sunday (24): 337

Monday (25): 338

Tuesday (26): 342

Wednesday (27): 346

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Five states did not register deaths on the last day: AC, AP, RO, RR and IF.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,765,420 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 17,117 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 12,163 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of +7% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates stability in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 606,726

606,726 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 433

433 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 346 (variation in 14 days: +4%)

346 (variation in 14 days: +4%) Total confirmed cases: 21,765,420

21,765,420 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 17,117

17,117 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 12,163 (14-day variation: +7%)

On the rise (5 states): PR, AC, TO, CE and RN

PR, AC, TO, CE and RN In stability (11 states and the DF): RS, SC, ES, MG, RJ, SP, DF, AP, PA, RO, BA and PE

RS, SC, ES, MG, RJ, SP, DF, AP, PA, RO, BA and PE Falling (10 states): GO, MS, MT, AM, RR, AL, MA, PB, PI and SE

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 113 million Brazilians are fully immunized after taking the second dose or the single dose of immunizing agents against Covid. Data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles indicate that they are 113,312,914 people, number that represents 53.12% of the population.

Those who have taken the first dose of any vaccine against Covid and are partially immunized are 153,995,441 people, What represents 72.19% of the population. The booster dose was applied in 7,459,199 people (3.50% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, they are 274,767,554 doses applied from the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: -5%

MG: +15%

RJ: -9%

SP: -3%

DF: +1%

GO: -35%

MS: -50%

MT: -39%

AC: +50%

AM: -40%

AP: 0%

PA: +6%

RO: 0%

RR: -36%

TO: +19%

AL: -24%

BA: +14%

EC: +83%

MA: -31%

PB: -21%

PE: +14%

PI: -33%

RN: +82%

SE: -50%

