Brazil suffers to release certified beef in China before the suspension of exports – 10/27/2021 – Market

The first batches of Brazilian beef sent to China after an embargo announced more than 50 days ago arrived at their destination and were prevented from entering, frustrating exporters who were confident they could enter with certified products before the suspension due to unusual cases of the cow disease crazy,” according to sources and analysts consulted by Reuters.

Part of the industry still believed that the embargo would fall while cargo was being transported, and now it is impacted by higher logistical costs. If a release is not soon, it is possible that new containers will accumulate in Chinese ports, as Brazil exported record volumes in September, with more than half to China.

The embargo was established after the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture confirmed, on September 4, the occurrence of two atypical cases of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), known as “mad cow”, which triggered the automatic suspension of protein exports to China in compliance with a protocol for the situation.

If the embargo is not lifted, shipments can be redirected to other markets. This risk had been anticipated in a Reuters report published last month.

News circulated in the market that a batch of Tocantins had been released in the port of Shanghai the day before. Wanted, the Ministry of Agriculture told Reuters it had no information on the matter.

This Wednesday, the Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, reinforced in an interview with TV CNN Brasil that the folder does not have official information related to the subject and highlighted that China has not allowed the entry of any Brazilian container of beef protein after the embargo.

The minister also said that Brazil is still in contact with the Chinese authorities, but nothing has been defined, and she hopes that exports will be restored as soon as possible. Questioned, China’s customs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Some of my cargoes were produced in August, certified before the suspension, but left after the 4th, and when they got there, the importer says he cannot clear them,” an exporter told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

He stated that he sent, in all, 22 containers destined for China under these conditions, with 27.5 tons of meat in each, totaling around 600 tons. The first batches started arriving on October 11th and there are scheduled landings until the 29th.

“The cargo that has already arrived is stopped there. Export contracts usually allow it to remain in the yard free of charge for between 11 and 14 days, depending on the shipping company. After that, a daily rate starts to be charged, which we will already start paying” , he said.

According to the executive, authorities at the Ministry of Agriculture are, firstly, trying to resolve the issue of shipments rejected by the Chinese, in addition to negotiating an end to the embargo.

Therefore, he said that he intends to wait a little longer before redirecting the batches, in the expectation that there is a solution that will allow the meat to enter China.

“Many companies continued with the shipments because they thought that the suspension would be removed before the arrival of the cargoes, which did not happen… We believe that it will be solved, we just don’t know how long, there will come a time when it will not pay to stay in the courtyard. The issue now is financial.”

In the view of Minerva Foods, the largest exporter of beef in South America, the longer-than-expected delay in the resumption of purchases by China has as a “background” issues that go beyond the sanitary agreement between the two countries, and include “political noise ” and higher protein stocks in the Asian country, said a company executive at an event on Wednesday.

The initial expectation was that the end of the embargoes would take about 15 days, as in 2019, when Brazil registered atypical cases of BSE.

With the market betting on a quick release in September, Brazil exported a record last month. According to the Brazilian Association of Meat Exporting Industries (Abiec), total shipments amounted to 212 thousand tons of the protein, with more than 50% going to China.

On the way to Hong Kong?

Another industry source told Reuters, on condition of anonymity, that there are reports of a meatpacking company that also had its cargoes rejected by the Chinese and was articulating the redirection of the protein to Hong Kong.

“For Hong Kong, there are many qualified companies, but it is an intermediation, the Chinese government is trying to put an end to it,” said the interlocutor.

With the end of the offer of certified beef to China before the embargo, Brazilian exports are already feeling the impact in October. The daily average of shipments fell by practically half in the accumulated result for this month in comparison with the same period last year, according to data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex).

Alternatives

According to the analyst at consulting firm Safras & Mercado Fernando Iglesias, the main cases of cargo rejected by the Chinese took place at the port of Shanghai and slaughterhouses are considering relocating lots in other Asian markets, such as Iran and Vietnam, or waiting in ‘hubs’ in China until there is the normalization of the shipment.

“There was an attempt to place these cargoes in Iran and also in Vietnam, they are not simple operations and these importers would not pay the same contract prices that China had signed for Brazilian beef,” he said.

“Now it’s up to the slaughterhouses to accept the lowest price or simply wait for a Chinese position, keeping this cargo stored in other ports in the country.”

The analyst added that all these logistical and inventory issues represent a very high cost for slaughterhouses. “Every day that goes by without a solution, without accepting these cargoes, is one more day of loss,” he concluded.

About the Tocantins cargo that generated comments in the market, an expert said on condition of anonymity that it was a certified batch on August 26, but shipped on September 10th.