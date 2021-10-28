Businesswoman gives BRL 55 thousand and employee tickets

Sara Blakely, CEO and founder of Spanx, a brand of slimming shorts, sold most of the company and decided to thank its employees, donating US$ 10,000 to each of them (equivalent to R$ 55,000 at the current price ) and two 1st class plane tickets as a token of gratitude for the services rendered.

“I really want every employee to celebrate this moment in their own way and create a memory that will last a lifetime,” the 50-year-old businesswoman said in an Instagram post.

Blakely celebrates the sale of the company to a new majority partner, asset manager Blackstone, who valued the beauty brand at US$1.2 billion (equivalent to R$6 billion).

“I remember when I wrote my goal on a whiteboard at the beginning: ‘This company will one day be worth $20 million.’ Everyone laughed at me,” recalled the CEO, who remains with part of Spanx’s shares.

In the video, it is still possible to see several employees celebrating the news with the check for the amount and the tickets in their hands.

“I’m going out on my honeymoon with my fiance, and we’re going to travel,” said one person. “I’m going to South Africa,” said a second woman as she jumped up and down in excitement.

“My motto is: the more you experience in life, the more you have to offer to others”, justified Blakely, who also made the news in 2013, when he joined the list of wealthy people who decided to donate at least half of their fortunes to charity .