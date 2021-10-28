By 6 votes to 1, TSE defeats PR deputy who released ‘fake news’ against electronic voting machines | Policy

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided on Thursday (28) to revoke the mandate of the state deputy of Paraná Fernando Francischini (PSL) for having propagated false information about the electronic ballot box and the voting system during the 2018 elections.

This was the first time the court made a decision related to a politician who attacked electronic voting machines. The TSE considered that the conduct of spreading disinformation can represent misuse of the media and abuse of political power.

The delegate Francischini (PSL) had the largest vote in the history of Paraná for state deputy in 2018, with 427,749 votes, that is, 7.5% of the total, according to TSE data.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

1 of 1 Fernando Francischini — Photo: Disclosure Fernando Francischini — Photo: Disclosure

By decision, in addition to losing the mandate, the deputy is ineligible for eight years. The TSE determined that the votes obtained by him in the election be annulled, and a new total is made by TRE-PR.

The deputy stated, through a social network, that he will appeal the decision to the Supreme Court (STF).

“Sad but historic day in the struggle for individual freedoms,” he said. “I very much regret this decision, which affects terms won by the will of the voter. Now, I’m reassuming my position as a delegate at the Federal Police, but I’m not giving up. We are going to appeal and reverse this decision,” he said.

Francischini was investigated after claiming, without providing evidence, on his social networks, during the first round of the 2018 elections, that electronic voting machines were tampered with to prevent the election of President Jair Bolsonaro.

At the time, the Regional Electoral Court of the State of Paraná audited the ballot boxes and found that they were operating normally, with no evidence of fraud in their system.

The Electoral Justice was called by the Electoral Public Ministry, which accuses the deputy of having disseminated misinformation.

The congressman’s defense said that Francischini’s actions took place when he was a federal deputy — therefore, he would be within the so-called material immunity, which prevents deputies and senators from being held accountable for their opinions, words and votes.

Voting Ballot Box 25 Years: How the Security System Works

Paraná’s TRE acquitted the state deputy. The state magistrates understood that it was not proven that the transmission made by the deputy, in which he attacked the electronic voting machines, had the necessary reach to influence the result of the vote. The MP then appealed to the TSE.

The rapporteur of the case at the TSE, Minister Luís Felipe Salomão, understood that the conduct of spreading disinformation can configure misuse of the media and abuse of political power. This was the first time the Court discussed this issue.

In the concrete case, Salomão voted to revoke Francischini’s mandate, render him ineligible for eight years and annul his votes, determining that the decision has immediate effect.

The minister called the information he released “absolutely false” and “manipulative” and misled millions of voters.

On Thursday, Minister Carlos Horbach disagreed, stating that there was no evidence that the acts influenced the election.

“I endorse all the rapporteur’s concern that they are pernicious acts and may represent an abuse of political power. On the other hand, you cannot ignore the fact that the future of an elected parliamentarian is being decided”, he emphasized.

“The conduct was not able to shake the normality of the elections. The transmission took place 22 minutes before the end of the elections”, he said.

Minister Edson Fachin accompanied the rapporteur and said that “there is no doubt that there was a false narrative”.

“The live transmission of content on a national network containing false and offensive news represents an abuse of power, being a serious affront to the legitimacy of the claim,” he said.

“If the criticism, despite doing a disservice to democracy, is deplorable, is not very fond of the truth, it generates a serious offense to the elections, and not just to the gravity specifically measured in the frayed concept in the election,” he said.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, then, also stated that the “live” made by the deputy is a “very serious matter, for a parliamentarian, candidate, police officer, to argue that he was being defrauded”.

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, president of the TSE, also accompanied the rapporteur. “It compromises the electoral process and, in the specific case, when the ballot boxes were checked, it was found to be a lie. Imagine this kind of widespread behavior.”