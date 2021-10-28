Cabo Frio cryptocurrency trader disappears with investors’ money

After the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins”, the “Shepherd of Bitcoin” and the “King of Bitcoin”, the cryptocurrency market gained a new character, the “Playboy of Bitcoin”.

Like the others, he is also being accused of applying scams with the biggest cryptocurrency on the market.

According to a Saturday news item published by Jornal Jornal on Wednesday (27), the Bitcoin Playboy is Ricardo Aparecido Di Tomaso.

He is a cryptocurrency trader who lives (or lived) in Cabo Frio, a city located in the Lakes Region of Rio de Janeiro. Also according to the portal, Ricardo would have disappeared from the city with his investors’ money.

It is noteworthy that, theAfter the explosion of the case of GAS Consultoria Bitcoin, of the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins” Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, the city of Cabo Frio came to be called “New Egypt”.

The moniker refers to the slew of financial pyramid schemes based locally. Most of them use Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, promising high yields, as bait to attract victims.

“Bitcoin Playboy” disappears

Nicknamed the “Bitcoin Playboy”, Ricardo introduces himself as a cryptocurrency operator. According to Jornal de Sábado, he operated for at least four large companies in Cabo Frio.

The names of the companies were not revealed in the report.

However, Ricardo would have disappeared from the city with the money of investors who claim to have been at a loss.

Ricardo would have taken with him, in the alleged flight, more than 300 million reais and 50 Bitcoins which, at the current price, are equivalent to around R$ 12.7 million.

The reason for the flight, according to the portal, was the blow applied by the trader to thousands of investors who are not receiving the promised monthly income.

In addition, the “Bitcoin Playboy” would have even abandoned his own fiancée in the city. According to information, their wedding was scheduled for next week.

New Bitcoin Playboy

Ricardo is not, however, the first alleged scammer to use the codename “Bitcoin Playboy”. That’s because Marlon Gonzalez Motta, who also allegedly wronged investors with Bitcoin scams, was already known by his nickname.

Marlon was known in 2019 for allegedly running Bitcoin scams through his company M3 Private.

The schemes consisted of bulky BTC movements even in other countries, such as China. Marlon received money for the purchase of Bitcoins, but the cryptoactives were never sent back.

Read also: Did the purchase of Bitcoin in Brazil influence the rise of the dollar?

Also read: Mastercard launches card for the blind that can also be loaded with Bitcoin

Also read: Chamber holds public hearing to discuss combating financial pyramids with cryptocurrencies