Cake baked during World War II is found almost 80 years later

A cake baked nearly 80 years ago became an object of study by archaeologists in the port city of Lübeck, in Germany. Flavored by hazelnuts and almonds, it was found “completely charred” in the basement of a house and is suspected to have been destroyed by a British Air Force attack during World War II.

The food was still wrapped in waxed paper when it was found by researchers, according to a note issued by city authorities, as reported by the British tabloid Daily Mail. In addition to dessert, other items were found at the place, such as plates, knives and spoons, as well as records with songs by composers like Beethoven.

Lisa Renn and Doris Mührenberg, specialists involved in the recovery, highlighted that, even after decades, it maintained a format similar to the way it was roasted, including the preservation of the designs made with frosting. Furthermore, the almond filling was still present “despite the fact that the cake was severely charred and blackened by soot.”

The baker has not been identified, but researchers have concluded from information from “old city books” that a merchant named Johann Wärme lived in the property until the destruction.

According to surveys made by archaeologists, the attack was carried out around March 1942, between the 28th and the 29th. The British Air Force bombed the city in retaliation for an attack led by the Nazi Army to the city of Coventry, England, in 1940 , detailed Dirk Rieger, head of the Department of Archeology of Lübeck, in an interview to the website LiveScience.

The cake had just been unwrapped when the bombing began, causing the basement of the house to collapse, but without the food being completely crushed, concluded the professional. It is the first confectionery item of its kind ever discovered by archaeologists in northern Germany.

In the future, the discovery will be available for public visitation in a museum, from a date to be defined.