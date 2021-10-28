Cambridge College and Paris Museum return looted artifacts

A Cambridge University faculty and a Paris museum will return on Wednesday (27) cultural artifacts that were looted from West Africa during the colonial era, setting a precedent that will pressure other institutions to return stolen works.

Cambridge College of Jesus will return a sculpture of a rooster taken by British soldiers in 1897, one of hundreds of Benin Bronzes that were looted from the once mighty Kingdom of Benin, located in what is now Nigeria. They are some of the most culturally relevant African artifacts.

“This is the right thing to do out of respect for the heritage and unique history of this artifact,” said Sonita Alleyne, Master of the College of Jesus, before a ceremony to hand the piece to a Nigerian delegation.

"We are all thrilled at seeing this day arrive, when the Bronze is finally returning home, but we are also painfully aware of having deprived its rightful owners for so long."

The handover marks a milestone in the struggle of years by African countries to recover works looted by Western explorers and colonizers at a time when several European institutions are confronting the cultural legacies of colonialism.

Germany has agreed to start returning Benin Bronzes displayed in its museums next year. The British University of Aberdeen has said it will return a piece from the Benin bronze collection that depicts the head of an Oba (king) on ​​Thursday. The institution had purchased the sculpture at auction in 1957, he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron told students in Burkinabe in 2017 that “African heritage cannot just be found in European private collections and museums.”

In a ceremony hosted by Macron, the Quai Branly museum will deliver to the Republic of Benin 26 artifacts that were stolen from the Kingdom of Dahomey in 1892, and are part of 5,000 works requested by the West African country.

“We really need this, it’s just the beginning,” said Eusebe Dossou, a Benin citizen who visited the Quai Branly museum. “We want everything returned.”