Car parked for 47 years in the same location is removed

A copy of the Lancia Fulvia sedan has been parked on Zamboni Street, in Conegliano, Italy, since 1974. It was in the same place for so long that the model became an icon in the neighborhood. Because the car, which belongs to Angelo Fregolent, a 94-year-old man, has just been removed to undergo a restoration process after nearly five decades.

In the past, Fregolent had a newsstand in the Italian city. He used to park his car next to her so he could unload goods or even use the sedan as a “depot.” However, in 1974, the car was parked and never left the space. Then, over time, it deteriorated and the owner could no longer move it.







Car parked for 47 years in the same place is removed in Italy Photo: Reproduction/Google Maps

tourist symbol

After years as part of the “landscape”, the Lancia Fulvia has become a local symbol. Therefore, its removal even had public debate. The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, recalled in an interview with journalists that he remembered seeing the car in the same place since the time he attended school, pointing to it as an icon of the neighborhood.

However, on Zamboni Street, where I used to be, it is no longer allowed to leave the vehicle between the sidewalk and the main road. It was this reason that caused the debate about transferring the car and what to do with it.

Last October 20th, a trailer pulled the Lancia Fulvia from the site. From there, the model went to Padua, as part of the collection of ‘Auto e Moto d’Epoca’, a classic car fair opened on the 21st. After the event, the sedan of the Italian brand, which currently belongs to the Stellantis group, will be restored in Vicenza.

The initiative came from Giovanni Berton, a businessman and a lover of vintage cars, and the president of the Serenissima di Conegliano Club, Paolo Picco. The two enthusiasts volunteered to look after Angelo Fregolent’s car. After the restoration, the sedan from the early 1960s will go to the garden of the Enological School of Cerletti, where it will remain as a monument.

This way, Lancia will not return to the place that made it famous, but will stay close to it, right there in Conegliano. “We couldn’t imagine a better future for our Fulvia,” commented the car’s owner.