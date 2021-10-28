Car parked for 47 years in the same place is removed in Italy

A copy of the fulvia sedan, branded lancia, was parked on Zamboni Street, in Conegliano, Italy, since 1974. It was in the same place for so long that the model became an icon in the neighborhood. Because the car, which belongs to Angelo Fregolent, a 94-year-old man, has just been removed to undergo a restoration process after nearly five decades.

In the past, Fregolent had a newsstand in the Italian city. He used to park his car next to her so he could unload goods or even use the sedan as a “depot.” However, in 1974, the car was parked and never left the space. Then, over time, it deteriorated and the owner could no longer move it.

tourist symbol

After years as part of the “landscape”, the Lancia Fulvia has become a local symbol. Therefore, its removal even had public debate. The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, recalled in an interview with journalists that he remembered seeing the car in the same place since the time he attended school, pointing to it as an icon of the neighborhood.

However, on Zamboni Street, where I used to be, it is no longer allowed to leave the vehicle between the sidewalk and the main road. It was this reason that caused the debate about transferring the car and what to do with it.