Carille values ​​Santos’ victory over Fluminense: “May the change begin today”

Coach Fábio Carille valued the race of the Santos squad in the 2-0 victory over Fluminense this Wednesday, in Vila Belmiro, in a game postponed from the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The goals were scored by Madson and Diego Tardelli, one at a time.

Peixe had high intensity from the first minute and knew how to beat the Cariocas to get out of the relegation zone.

“Result was fundamental. Very dedicated players, the group works hard and does its best. We hope that the change started today with this positive result. Fluminense came from a victory over Flamengo, we knew the pressure after our negative result at home at the end of We are all very happy and I congratulate the athletes for this very important victory,” said Carille.

“Everything is important at this moment. Main concern is the score and we work with a number to reach as soon as possible. It’s not exact, it can change, but the most important of all is a victory that brings confidence. With this dedication, together with the technical quality of each one, let’s get out of this uncomfortable situation,” he added.

The coach admitted his fear when Madson’s ball hit the crossbar early in the game…

“Some things happen in the game that cause concern. We started very well, then a dead ball hits the crossbar and doesn’t go in. That gets worried, will that again? Normal to cross our minds, we’re human beings. But the team behaved well. , it won’t be possible to play nice all the time. We also have to play a tighter game, one of delivery, of imposition. I congratulate the athletes not only for their technique, but also for their delivery,” he concluded.

Santos will return to the field to face Athletico on Saturday, at Arena da Baixada, for the 29th round of the Brasileirão.

Leave your comment