Carlinhos Maia explains the end of his friendship with Gkay: ‘Fame went to his head’ | celebrities

Playback/Youtube Carlinhos Maia comments the end of friendship Gkay

Comedian Carlinhos Maia revealed the reason for the end of his friendship with the influencer Gkay. In an interview with Virginia and Camila Loures’ ‘PodCats’, Carlinhos assumed an incompatibility with his former friend.

Carlinhos Mais and Gkay met before becoming famous, when the two had 15,000 followers. Maia believes that fame has gone to Gkay’s head.

“Each one walked into their own world. We got lost, we liked each other a lot. She slept beside my bed, we started together and I put the biggest pile for him to go to ‘The Roni’. At Anitta’s party, I invited and Anitta really loved it. Lots of history. It went up to her head, in mine too. Because fame goes to everyone’s head and not just Carlinhos Maia,” explained the comedian.

Camila Loures asked if a reconciliation could happen and Carlinhos changed the subject. For him, the incompatibility of ideas does not allow, but there is no pain. “Time passed and there was an incompatibility of ideas, works, but I don’t demand bad energy for her. It’s gone, life goes on. At the end of the series, we met at the hotel and talked. It was a brotherhood, very complicit indeed.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZCMmmer0ko

