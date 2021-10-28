Carlinhos Maia Opens the Game and Talks About the Reason for the End of Friendship with Gkay

Top Stories

Kitten vomiting, what to do at these times to save the animal’s life

We arrived with another news this Wednesday (27). This time, the frill is about Carlinhos Maia and Gkay. Follow the details here on Prime Diary and stay on top of everything that happens in the world of the famous.

The reason for the end of Carlinhos Maia and Gkay’s friendship came back to light. According to an interview, the comedian opened the game on Camila Loures and Virgínia’s podcast and announced that the end of their friendship was due to fame.

Without giving too much detail, he stated that ‘stories had risen to the head’, but continued to clarify that this situation happened to both of them.

Since 2020, internet users have noticed the distancing of the relationship between friends. What also heated up the hypothesis of fights was the fact that influencers stopped following each other on social networks.

What made the friendship fans find strange is that all the changes seem to have been ‘out of nowhere’, since even after speculation and controversy, both Carlinhos Maia and Gkay denied the existence of a fight.

In fact, you didn’t even have a fight, you know? We distanced ourselves. And a lot of gossip started to come out. And we didn’t talk to each other. And then there was one day that we met, we talked and we decided that we would each go to a corner.

The influencer who didn’t leave for less said:

I like him and I know he likes me, but today I prefer to keep what was good. So much so that I never commented on it nor did I create any case.

However, even though he decided to walk away and the declarations that there were no fights, Carlinhos Maia said he did not hate his former friend.

I don’t hate or grudge, I don’t have anything. I was just disappointed. I don’t want to talk so as not to further strain our relationship.

He unconverted Carlinhos.

Before Carlinhos speaks, the cats Virgínia and Camila Loures were in a ‘godsman’s chat’ talking about the feuds that have already taken place.

See more here: Gil do Vigor is a multimillionaire, understand

As Gkay’s name was on the line again, Camila, taking the opportunity, asked how the relationship was and Gkay with Virgínia, since the comedian had stopped following Zé Felipe’s wife.

The blonde denied it and assumed it was all a misunderstanding.

Carlinhos Maia’s husband shows the result of surgery

Yesterday (26), Lucas Guimarães decided to kill the fans’ curiosity about how his belly was after the making of Lipo HD.

With the promise of sending more photos, Lucas made a comparison with the body before the surgery and asked netizens if it had changed much.