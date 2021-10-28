Carol Portaluppi fires against Flamengo fans after Renato is cursed at Maracanã: ‘Shame’

Carol Portaluppi came to the defense of Renato Gaucho after strong charges from fans of Flamengo last night, at Maracanã. Eliminated from the Copa do Brasil by Athletico, the coach heard the red and black fans chant curses and protests against the work presented so far.

In a TNT Sports Instagram post, Carol Portaluppi rebutted and criticized the Flamengo fans manifesto.

– Shame of fans who do not support the team, are against themselves – wrote Renato’s daughter.

So far, Carol’s comment has almost 2,000 likes, in addition to more than 1,000 comments, including that of Band commentator Ronaldo Giovanelli, who joked with the statement.

– Xiiiiiiiii even his daughter is angry – posted the former player.

Carol Portaluppi criticized Flamengo fans (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The climate behind the scenes at Flamengo is also hot. As reported by the “ge”, coach Renato Gaúcho handed over the position of coach, but was removed from the idea by the football VP, Marcos Braz, and the club’s football director, Bruno Spindel.

Renato took responsibility for the bad results and said he would have no problem leaving Flamengo if he was the best for the club. However, the two managers played the coach. Also, during the press conference, Renato himself emphasized that the responsibility for eliminating the Copa do Brasil was his.