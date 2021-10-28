CBV’s Code of Ethics provides for punishment for homophobia

The central Maurício Souza, who was dismissed from Minas this Wednesday after posting with homophobic comments on a social network, may be punished by the Brazilian Volleyball Confederation (CBV), according to its Code of Ethics. The document provides for sanctions to athletes, coaches, employees and directors who carry out episodes of prejudice.

On October 12th, Mauricio expressed annoyance with the fact that the Superman character appears bisexual in the new edition of DC Comics magazine. He made a post with homophobic content on his Instagram profile, in which he had more than 250,000 followers – now, it has passed 320,000.

According to article 43 of the code, it is up to athletes “to reject with energy and transparency any tendency or manifestation of violence, arising from ethnic, color, gender, religious beliefs, people with disabilities, political preference, financial or social status, intellectual, sexual option, age, marital status, and the use of drugs, unauthorized chemical stimulants, passive or active corruption, both in sports and outside it”.

Article 45, on the other hand, says that the athlete must “express opinions in a responsible, balanced and coherent manner with the principles and interests of the club he represents and of the sports entities to which he belongs”.

CBV was contacted to inform if there is any complaint against Maurício in the Ethics Council, but did not respond.





Queen Martha and bride Toni Pressley. The soccer players got engaged in January of this year and work together at Orlando Pride (USA) Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Douglas Souza, the first Brazilian men’s volleyball team player to declare himself gay, and his boyfriend, Gabriel Augusto Campos Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Another name in volleyball who has openly declared his sexual orientation was the central of the Brazilian national team, Carol Gattaz. In one of her Instagram posts, the athlete wrote: “Get out with your prejudice, because I’m going to spend it with my love” Photo: Reproduction / Instagram A gold medalist at the Tokyo Games, swimmer Ana Marcela Cunha assumed her homosexuality in 2015. On social networks, she usually posts a photo with her girlfriend, Maria Clara Fontoura Photo: Reproduction / Instagram The player Formiga: record holder for participation in the Olympics and declarations of love for his wife, Érica de Jesus, to whom he has been married for four years Photo: Reproduction / Instagram The day of yes. Female rugby player Isadora Cerullo was proposed in marriage by her then-girlfriend, Marjorie Enya, during the Rio 2016 Games. The two are still together and celebrating love Photo: Reproduction / Surfer Silvana Lima does not hide her sexuality or love, constantly declared on social networks by her girlfriend, Juliana Sousa Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

STJD

Despite being able to be denounced to the Ethics Council, Maurício will hardly respond to a process in the STJD of Volei. According to the agency’s attorney, Fábio Lira, the player’s conduct was out of competition, which goes beyond the competence of the STJD.

— I believe that if the athlete violated any rule, it must have been the statute of the CBV or the Code of Ethics, and it would be up to the ethics councils because he made his manifestation outside of competitions — he said.

No space in selection

The coach of the Brazilian men’s team, Renan dal Zotto, who will talk to Maurício this Thursday morning, said that at the moment, for adopting a prejudiced posture, the player would not be called up. The coach said, however, that it is not just about giving Maurício, but any professional who has a similar attitude:

— It is not possible to call, whatever the professional, and I’m not talking about Maurício, whichever professional has a prejudiced posture, whichever it may be, today there is no way for us to include it within a group that is stuck with the feeling and represents Brazil, which is diverse, which is extremely diverse. We represent every Brazilian citizen. For Maurício, the doors are not closed for him, but for acts like this, yes.

Also according to the CBV Code of Ethics, being vigilant to the behavior of athletes is one of the coach’s duties. In addition, it is up to the team commander to report acts that violate the rules to the board. Article 55 states that the coach must “Maintain permanent attention to the conduct of athletes, to clarify, prevent, restrain and report to the Ethics Council acts of violence arising from ethnic, color, gender, religious beliefs, people with disabilities , political preference, financial, social, intellectual, sexual option, age, marital status, and the use of drugs, unauthorized chemical stimulants, as well as evidence of corruption that compromise the image of the entities they represent and the good name of the sport” .

Renan dal Zotto spoke about the article and recalled that the players belong to the clubs and are transferred to the national team, which at the moment, is at a standstill.

— Today the Brazilian team is not active. Athletes have ties with their clubs, they belong to their clubs and are assigned to the Brazilian team. The next call will be in April. We are sad because for five years there has never been any kind of manifestation or inconvenience, there has always been a very healthy interaction – said the coach.

apology

Minas, the club he defended, came under pressure from its sponsors, Fiat and Gerdau, and imposed a fine and dismissed the player, who also had to post an apology. After making the initial post on Twitter, in a profile that had just over 50 followers, the player posted a video on Instagram this Wednesday, where he has more than 320,000 fans, with a retraction.

“I came here to apologize to everyone who was offended by my opinion. I stand for what I believe, it was not my intention. Just as you have the right to stand up for what you believe, I have the right to stand up for what I believe. We don’t need to fight about it,” said the player.

Maurício, however, completed his speech, saying that “unfortunately” it is no longer possible to “give an opinion”:

— I’m sad with everything that’s happening, unfortunately we can’t give an opinion anymore, put values ​​above everything else, family values, the values ​​of what we believe. But your values ​​we have to respect at all costs. If not, we are called homophobic, as prejudiced. I do not agree with this.