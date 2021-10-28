Central Bank raises Selic rate; understand consequences for inflation and your pocket

Paula Adamo Idoeta

From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

7 hours ago

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, High inflation, together with uncertainty about fiscal control by the federal government, accelerate the rise in interest rates

The basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy, the Selic, was raised by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank (Copom) for the fifth consecutive time this Wednesday (10/27).

This rate, which serves as a reference for other rates in the Brazilian economy, rose from 6.25% to 7.75%, an increase of 1.5 percentage points, and analysts attribute the rise to rising inflation and the perception of lack of control over the federal government expenditures, mainly in a pre-election period of 2022.

With the rise in electricity and fuel prices, inflation reached 1.16% in September, the highest level for that month since 1994, points out the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). In 12 months, the index is already at 10.25%.

Given the fiscal uncertainty and the expectation that inflation will stay above the target for the second consecutive year, with a direct impact on the household budget, economists expect the Selic rate to continue rising.

Economist Silvio Campos Neto, from consultancy Tendências, estimates that it will reach 10% at the beginning of next year. “Interest rates manage to contain a little this worsening (of the inflationary scenario) by holding down economic activity and prices,” he explains.

This is because, by raising the cost of credit, they make businesses and consumers spend less and encourage them to save more – since the money saved is remunerated at a higher interest rate.

“The interest rate is the quickest and simplest tool (in an inflationary scenario)”, points out economist Reginaldo Nogueira, general director of Ibmec São Paulo and Brasília.

A side effect of this, however, is to hinder the resumption of productive investments, at a time when Brazil is still trying to return to the levels before the pandemic and the economic crisis.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Expectation that hole in the spending ceiling worsened economic prospects

For this reason, interest rate increases tend to face much criticism from the country’s industrial associations, who complain that the measure makes credit more expensive for consumers and companies and harms their productivity.

For Silvio Campos Neto, however, even before the new Selic increase, the market and private institutions were already increasing their interest rates, anticipating the BC’s decision.

Another worrying effect of the Selic hike is that it makes Brazil’s public debt, in dollars, more expensive – a problem that should return with greater force to the national debate in 2023, in the post-election period, together with discussions on economic reforms and increased taxes, predicts Reginaldo Nogueira.

The government’s fiscal imbroglio

But, along with inflation, another crucial factor pointed to the accelerated rise in interest rates is the concern with government spending. This concern was reinforced last week, when President Jair Bolsonaro intended to announce the replacement program for Bolsa Família – the so-called Auxílio Brasil, with a benefit in the amount of R$ 400.

However, given the prospect that part of this benefit will come from resources outside the spending ceiling – that is, in addition to the total that the federal government can spend without breaking the law -, financial market agents reacted with a rise in the dollar (which surpassed the price of R$ 5.60) and a fall in the stock market.

The higher dollar, in turn, puts further pressure on inflation, as many of the goods purchased by industries and consumers are imported.

The next day, the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, stated that the government is working to guarantee an adjustment to the benefit to be granted by Auxílio Brasil, “within the fiscal rules”, but this was once again put in check by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

“The ceiling is a symbol of austerity, it’s a symbol of commitment to future generations, but we’re not going to let millions of people go hungry to get a 10 out of fiscal policy and zero out on assistance to the weakest,” he said on Friday. last.

What some economists say, however, is that the government’s strategy is flawed: in the absence of control over government spending, the tendency is for an increase in inflation – which erodes the purchasing power of the very poor – and pressure for the Central Bank and the financial market to raise interest rates, which, in turn, holds back investments.

“When people start talking about breaking the spending ceiling, even if at a level that is not so high, this signals that there will be no containment of demand pressures for (increase) public spending”, explains economist Reginaldo Nogueira.

“This increases political risk and affects the exchange rate, with more effect on inflation.”

This is exactly where the Selic rate enters the story.

“There was a perception that the Central Bank would maintain a flight plan (of gradual increases in the Selic), but the worsening of inflation expectations and on the fiscal issue make it speed up the pace”, says Silvio Campos Neto to the article.

“There is a perception of weakening fiscal rules and a fear that heterodox solutions to breaking the ceiling will become the standard. The Central Bank has little to do with the source of the problem, but it tries to remedy the effects (…) But the cause is the misconduct of fiscal policy towards political goals.”

Campos Neto points out that the social pressure for a higher benefit is legitimate at a time of high poverty and hunger in Brazil, “but it was sought (the government) for an easy way out, circumventing the (tax) rules, which caught on very bad.”

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, The Central Bank increased the interest rate again in March this year, when the Selic dropped to 2%

There are economists who argue that it would be possible to increase the benefit to Auxílio Brasil without incurring a hole in the spending ceiling, but this would compromise another growing expense of the federal government: that which has been done with the so-called rapporteur amendments, which the Bolsonaro government has used to meet spending requests from members of the bloc known as Centrão and thus maintain their support in Congress.

End of the very low interest cycle

The rising Selic rate put an end to a cycle of almost six years of interest rates at very low levels for the Brazilian history – which reached its lowest point in March this year, when the Selic rate was 2%.

This responded to an old demand from industries and companies, who wanted lower interest rates to get cheaper credit and thus invest more.

But Reginaldo Nogueira assesses that, given an inflation that was already giving worrying signs at that time, along with other inflationary pressures – such as the water crisis, high energy prices and, now, the fiscal risk -, “there is a recognition that the BC took a long time to raise the interest rate. It is clear that we had too low interest rates, for too long.”

If the expectation that, at the beginning of next year, the Selic will reach the level of 10% is fulfilled, the increase will have been around eight percentage points since the 2% in March 2021.

The increase is not negligible, but “more than the number itself, what worries is the signal” of this regarding the Brazilian economic scenario, says Silvio Campos Neto. “The worst thing is that, on the fiscal side, adequate conditions were not created.”