Central Bank raises Selic rate; understand consequences for inflation and your pocket

  • Paula Adamo Idoeta
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

High inflation, together with uncertainty about fiscal control by the federal government, accelerate the rise in interest rates

The basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy, the Selic, was raised by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank (Copom) for the fifth consecutive time this Wednesday (10/27).

This rate, which serves as a reference for other rates in the Brazilian economy, rose from 6.25% to 7.75%, an increase of 1.5 percentage points, and analysts attribute the rise to rising inflation and the perception of lack of control over the federal government expenditures, mainly in a pre-election period of 2022.

With the rise in electricity and fuel prices, inflation reached 1.16% in September, the highest level for that month since 1994, points out the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). In 12 months, the index is already at 10.25%.

Given the fiscal uncertainty and the expectation that inflation will stay above the target for the second consecutive year, with a direct impact on the household budget, economists expect the Selic rate to continue rising.