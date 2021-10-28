Chamber approves creation of gas voucher for poorer families

BRASILIA — This Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies approved, by symbolic vote, the project that creates a voucher for the purchase of cooking gas from the poorest. Now, the text goes to the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The new aid, called the Gas Program for Brazilians, will pay for at least 50% of the value of the 13-kilogram cylinder. The average price of the cylinder in Brazil is R$ 101.96, according to the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

The benefit will be granted every two months. According to the project, the program will run for five years, and could cost R$ 6 billion a year, according to members of the economic team.

Assistants to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, have said that the Proposal to Amend the Constitution (PEC), which changes the precatório and the spending ceiling, could open up the necessary space in the Budget for a gas voucher program.

The PEC changes the payment of court orders (the Union’s expenses arising from court decisions) and changes the rule that prevents the Union’s expenses from growing above inflation, the spending ceiling.

Authored by the Chamber, the text had been altered by the Senate. In the second analysis of deputies, there were new adjustments to the project.

Parliamentarians maintained some points included by the Senate, such as the forecast of the use of resources from dividends paid by Petrobras to the Union to fund the program. The rapporteur, deputy Christino Aureo (PP-RJ), also took up another funding source, which had been excluded by the senators: the Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain (Cide-combustíveis).

The proposal calls for the federal government to transfer directly to low-income families an amount ranging between 50% and 100% of the price of the cylinder.

According to Congressional estimates, the measure could benefit 20 million families, who will receive assistance from the federal government every two months.