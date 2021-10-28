Chamber can vote PEC that modifies spending ceiling and limits payment of court orders; understand the proposal

The plenary of the Chamber of Deputies (Photo: Pablo Valadares/Chamber of Deputies)

SAO PAULO – The plenary of the Chamber of Deputies holds, this Wednesday (27), a session in which the opinion of the rapporteur Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB) for the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution of Precatório (PEC 23/2021) can be voted ).

Yesterday (26), the president of the legislative house, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said that he would talk with opposition leaders to assess the sentiment regarding the matter and that “very likely” the text would be ready for deliberation today.

The text, approved by a special commission last week, makes room for more than R$ 80 billion for the federal government in the 2022 Budget. Bolsonaro (no party) wants to take it off paper to replace Bolsa Família.

The government’s idea is to apply a 20% readjustment on all groups of families benefiting from the permanent program, which will go from 14.7 million to around 17 million by the end of the year, and ensure that none of them receive less than R$ 400.00 monthly until December 2022. For this, the program will be added to a kind of “transitional benefit”.

The substitute under analysis by the deputies, on the one hand, establishes a barrier for the payment of judicial debts without the possibility of appeal, based on the spending ceiling rule itself, which limits the growth of public expenditures to the inflation of the previous year. This change alone would guarantee space estimated at R$50 billion for next year’s Budget.

On the other hand, the text revokes the provision of the Transitional Constitutional Provisions Act of the Federal Constitution and anticipates the revision of the spending ceiling methodology ‒ initially only planned for 2026, when the fiscal rule would complete ten years of validity.

Today, the spending ceiling allows the updating of public spending by inflation, measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), accumulated in 12 months up to June of the previous year.

That is, if the rule were maintained, the 2022 correction would take into account the rise in prices between July 2020 and June 2021. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the indicator had a positive variation of 8 .35% in the period. What would make the limit for expenses to be R$ 1.609 trillion next year.

The new text under discussion, in turn, changes the inflation measurement period that adjusts the fiscal rule. According to the version approved by a special committee, the window observed would be of 12 months ended in December of the year prior to the fiscal year. And yet: the new values ​​would be determined by retroactive adjustment of the entire rule since its creation in 2016.

In practice, this would cause the spending ceiling to jump from BRL 1.609 trillion to around BRL 1.644 trillion (difference of BRL 35 billion) in 2022, considering the most recent projections of the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy for inflation.

As disclosed in the September Macrofiscal Bulletin, the folder estimates that the IPCA will end the year with an accumulated high of 7.90%. The number, however, is far below what financial market analysis houses estimate – which can make the budget slack even greater.

Considering the projections contained in the last Focus Report released by the Central Bank, which indicated the IPCA at 8.96% at the end of 2021, the government could have a “breath” of R$ 50.946 billion in the spending ceiling.

The new “light ceiling” and the limitations on the payment of court orders may open a fiscal space of up to R$ 100 billion for the federal government in 2022. This can guarantee resources not only for Auxílio Brasil, but for other expenses requested by parliamentarians in an election year.

Changes in the fiscal anchor frustrated economic agents and caused a sell-off on the market last week. The government-sponsored move was seen by investors as a convenient, unjustifiable – and even electoral – way out of limiting public spending. This has already had an impact on projections for inflation and interest in the coming years.

On the precatory side, the substitute under discussion limits payments for a given year to an annual inflation adjustment of the amount paid in 2016. In practice, it is the same logic as the spending ceiling, this time used to restrict the payment of debts that the Justice itself determines that the government must pay.

The limit for issuing court orders will correspond, in each fiscal year, to the limit established by the update of the tax rule, reduced by the expense with the payment of small claims, which will have priority in payment.

The new text determines that court orders that are not issued, due to the expense restriction applied, have priority in the following fiscal years. The calculation of the limit does not consider a possible “accounts meeting” between entities and monetary restatement.

By the substitute, creditors not covered could choose to receive the funds in a single installment, until the end of the following year, through direct agreements before Auxiliary Courts for Conciliation of Payment of Judicial Condemnations against the Federal Public Treasury, provided that with a waiver of 40% of values. The rule would be regulated by the National Council of Justice (CNJ).

Another innovation introduced is the possibility for the debtor entity to use loans as a specific instrument for the settlement of court orders, through direct agreement with creditors.

The new substitute also makes it possible to use court orders to:

I) Settlement of debts in installments or debts registered in active debt of the debtor entity, including in a dispute settlement transaction, and, alternatively, debts with the municipal and foundational administration of the same entity;

II) Purchase of public property owned by the same entity;

III) Payment for granting of public service delegations and other types of business concession promoted by the same entity;

IV) Acquisition, including minority, of equity interest of the respective federated entity;

V) Purchase of rights from the respective federated entity, including, in the case of the Union, the anticipation of amounts to be received as oil surplus in oil sharing contracts.

The original version sent by the economic team of the federal government only provided for situations of purchase of public real estate or acquisition of equity interest.

Rapporteur Hugo Motta maintained in the text the possibility of the so-called “meeting of accounts” between the Union and federative entities, including the possibility of deducting amounts eventually owed by states of resources stipulated for transfer by participation funds, as provided for in the original proposal.

New rounds of refinancing of municipal social security debts are also planned, with a maximum term of 240 months, subject to authorization in a specific municipal law, and provided that they prove to have changed the legislation of the social security system to meet certain conditions. The formalization of installments will be until June 30, 2022 and is subject to the authorization of binding the Municipal Participation Fund (FPM) for the purposes of payment of the installments.

Among the required counterparts, the text lists fiscal adjustment measures, such as the adoption of eligibility rules, calculation and readjustment of benefits that include rules similar to those applicable to public servants of the RPPS of the Union, the adequacy of the contribution rate due by the servants and the institution of the supplementary pension scheme.

New fiscal risks

The PEC moves the spending ceiling out of the way of the political world in 2022, but there are doubts among analysts whether the amounts released will be seen as sufficient to accommodate all demands. Within the government, there are those who advocate expanding the transfer of Auxílio Brasil to R$500.00 or even R$600.00.

There are also discussions for the inclusion of 15 million “invisibles”, who today receive emergency aid, but are not part of the 17 million families covered by the new social program. If a monthly payment of R$200 to the group is approved, the account could increase by more than R$30 billion.

In the accounts made by congressmen, the government will need R$49 billion to pay the R$400.00 to the beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. Another R$ 3.6 billion will be needed to fund the “diesel aid”, signaled by Bolsonaro to truck drivers.

Parliamentarians are also trying to take advantage of the fiscal space opened up by the PEC dos Precatórios to increase the electoral fund from R$ 2.1 billion to R$ 5 billion and include R$ 16 billion for works for nominating parliamentarians, based on the so-called “amendments of rapporteur” (RP9).

Opposition deputies are also moving to stop the limit on the payment of court orders. They understand that the measure violates vested rights and may cause a “snowball” effect for future governments, if these expenses keep growing above the restrictions imposed by the spending ceiling.

