Chamber concludes vote on project that creates gas vouchers for low-income families | Policy

The Chamber of Deputies concluded this Wednesday (27) the vote on the project that creates a gas aid for low-income families. The proposal goes to the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The text had already been approved by the Chamber, but came back for analysis by deputies after senators changed the merit (content) of the proposal.

The bill establishes that beneficiary families receive, every two months, the amount corresponding to at least 50% of the national average resale price of the 13 kg cylinder. The program, according to the text, will last for 5 years and will be called “Gas dos Brasileiros”.

The rapporteur in the Chamber, Deputy Christino Áureo (PP-RJ), welcomed most of the changes made by the senators. He rejected only one point, which concerns the sources of funding for the program.

The rapporteur decided to reinsert as one of the sources of financing for the gas voucher the increase in the rate of the Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain (Cide) levied on fuels.

The senators had understood that this could cause an increase in the price of gasoline, which is already at a high level, and they removed this point.

Áureo, however, argued that the institution of the rate will have a collection equivalent to the result of the exemption given by the Federal Government in March of this year by zeroing the PIS/PASEP and Cofins rates on the 13 kg cylinder of cooking gas.

“With R$ 600 million from Cide planned for the year, it may be possible to serve 2 million families”, explained the rapporteur.

Gas cylinder already consumes 10% of the minimum wage in 16 states

According to the project, they will be entitled to the benefit:

families enrolled in the Federal Government’s Single Registry for Social Programs (CadÚnico), with monthly per capita family income less than or equal to half the national minimum wage; or

families whose members reside at the same address are those who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC).

The original proposal provided that the amount to be transferred every two months would be 40% of the average price of the cylinder. The text’s rapporteur, senator Marcelo Castro raised the percentage to a minimum of 50%.

Still according to the proposal:

payment of the gas purchase voucher will preferably be made to the female head of the household;

the government will be able to use the structure of Bolsa Família, or of a program that replaces it, to operationalize the payment of benefits.

According to the approved project, in addition to Cide, the resources to fund the program will come from:

the dividends (part of the profits) paid by Petrobras to the Federal Government;

the signing bonus for the bidding rounds for blocks for the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, except for the portions eventually destined to the Brazilian Oil and Natural Gas Administration Company (PPSA) and to the states, Federal District and municipalities;

the portion of the Federal Government referring to the value of royalties on oil and natural gas;

revenue from the sale of oil, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons destined for the Federal Government;

other resources provided for in the Federal Budget.