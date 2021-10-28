Chamber postpones voting of PEC dos Precatórios, which makes room in the ceiling for more expenses – Economy

BRASILIA – The decision of the president of Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), of resuming in-person voting this week ended up hindering the advance of the PEC of precatório, essential for the government to be able to launch the Brazil Aid turbocharged to R$ 400 and parliamentarians earn a higher amount of amendments in the Budget of 2022. Without obtaining the quorum necessary to advance on the subject, the vote on the project was postponed to Wednesday, 3rd, of next week, informed the minister of the Civil House, Ciro Walnut.

The new date was agreed between the government and Chamber leaders, after the failure in the attempt to guarantee the presence of deputies in the plenary necessary for the vote on Wednesday, 27. The congressmen did not return to Brasilia and, without being able to be present at a distance, they lacked the necessary quorum for the text to be voted with greater certainty on a favorable scoreboard.

There was the possibility of trying to advance in the PEC vote on Thursday, 28, but leaders heard by Estadão/Broadcast they said the chance of getting a high quorum was remote. Thursdays are usually empty days in the Congress, as many parliamentarians return to their bases that day.

At the end of the meeting, which was attended by the ministers of Citizenship, John Rome, gives Secretary of Government, Flávia Arruda, and Ciro Nogueira himself, the rapporteur of the proposal, deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB), demonstrated confidence despite today’s setback. “We are confident that we will have votes to approve on Wednesday,” he said.

The postponement, however, makes the scenario even more delicate for the approval of the project, as there is a holiday and the president of the Chamber and his deputy, Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM), will travel to the COP-26, the UN climate conference. Asked about the approval of the PEC in time to operationalize the benefit, Motta said that the deadline “is already tight”. Earlier, Rome went so far as to say that “there is no more time left.”

In the meantime, behind-the-scenes articulations for changes in the text, which today limit the payment of precatory (judicial debts) and alters the correction of the spending ceiling, a rule that prevents an increase in expenses above inflation.

The main change would be the removal of court orders from the Fundef reaching the spending ceiling. It is a debt of just over R$ 15 billion with States, among them Bahia, Ceará and Pernambuco (led by opposition parties to the president Jair Bolsonaro), arising from fewer transfers made in the past to the basic education fund. According to the Estadão/Broadcast, the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), called deputies to step up the melee. Lira, however, sees the possibility as “remote”.

The rapporteur of the text, deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB), has defended its opinion, but has shown itself open to negotiations if they guarantee the approval of the PEC. The problem is that, in addition to the opposition, even the caucuses that usually vote with the government are divided. Government allies admit that, without solving the Fundef impasse, there may be a lack of votes. Today, the calculation is that 240 to 250 votes are guaranteed for the approval of the proposal. A deal on state resources could secure another 60 to 80 votes.

O state found that, in a virtual bench meeting, the MDB decided to vote against. O PSDB is cracked. In addition to the Fundef issue, the risk of disfiguring the spending ceiling, with a change in the correction formula that will help open at least an additional BRL 40 billion for expenses the year that President Jair Bolsonaro will seek re-election is also weighing on him.

“The party is divided. The ceiling rule belongs to the MDB (proposed by the former president Michel Temer). There is concern about changing what was built. There is also concern about helping to increase inflation,” he says Hildo Rocha. The leader of the MDB in the Chamber, Isnaldo Bulhões (AL), said that there are “many problems to be solved”. The former president of the Chamber, Rodrigo Maia (without party-RJ), left his post in the government of São Paulo to enter the negotiations.

To try to placate the rejection, Lira said that “there can always be an adjustment in the text” and was willing to “talk with members of the opposition to try to reach a proposal”. The president of the Chamber dismissed the concerns that the PEC could imply a loss of revenue for the States and demanded more agility, as it is a sensitive issue and with the elections missing a year. “Deadline [para aprovar a PEC] we’re already in the dead reserve”.

face-to-face voting

The problem of face-to-face voting, however, ended up blocking even the negotiations on the content of the proposal. Ministers João Roma and Ciro Nogueira tried to find a way out of the problem, but they couldn’t. “My appeal is that Congress can consider this matter so that we don’t miss 17 million Brazilians,” said Roma, who was very concerned about the lack of progress on the project in the Chamber.

On the other hand, the Minister of Citizenship celebrated the signal from the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), that it can take the PEC straight to the plenary after its approval in the Chamber. Roma said that he was at a meeting at Pacheco’s residence to discuss the processing of the PEC. Minister Flávia Arruda, on the other hand, minimized the impacts of the delay. “This is part of it,” he said.

This is the first week that deputies have been forced to appear in Brasília since March 2020, when the covid pandemic began and the Chamber adopted remote voting. They will be able to vote in the plenary, directly from their offices and by totems scattered around the House, but they will have to physically be in Congress.

The approval of a PEC needs 308 votes of deputies to be approved, in two rounds of voting. Therefore, government officials calculate that, for safety, the ideal is to have 490 voters in the plenary. Today, the presence barely reached 450.

On Tuesday, 26, Lira disagreed that it would be a mistake to demand the physical presence of deputies during the week of voting for the PEC on precatório. “I have no doubt that by late (Wednesday) afternoon our quorum will be complete for this vote,” he said a day earlier.

Last week, Lira took to the plenary the vote of a PEC to make changes in the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP) and ended up suffering a defeat. Therefore, parliamentarians are aiming for a “security” quorum.

Questions and Answers: Know the origin and changes in the PEC of precatório

It was presented to solve the “meteor” of BRL 89.1 billion of court orders in 2022.

In a gate open to political-electoral demands with the justification of guaranteeing the aid of R$ 400.

What changes for court orders?

Changes the form of payments by setting an annual ceiling on these expenses and postponing the remainder for subsequent years. Allows R$50 billion to be paid later or traded at a discount or in exchange for assets with out-of-ceiling expenses.

The spending ceiling permanently rises with the change in correction. It is corrected today for inflation in 12 months up to June of the year prior to the effective period. With PEC, the correction would be 12 months until December, which can be between 9% and 10%. Previous years will also be recalculated, which alone makes room for at least R$40 billion in the ceiling for expenses such as rapporteur amendments.

What do mayors gain?

One Refills to pay for social security debts at discounts. A tortoise in the text.

What do governors gain?

Active debt securitization, old demand.

How much space does the PEC make to spend more in an election year?

It’s anybody’s guess. Government officials say R$83 billion, but experts say it can surpass R$94 billion.