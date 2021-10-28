Check out 10 situations in which FGTS withdrawal is allowed

Previously, it is necessary to be aware that the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) is nothing more than a “reserve income”, arising from deposits made by a certain employer in the name of its employee.

It turns out that the FGTS can only be withdrawn in certain situations established by law. Among these, the most common unfolds when a worker is dismissed without just cause, in which case he will have access to the fund + 40% fine due to lack of reason for dismissal.

However, currently, the legislation already provides for several situations in which the money present in the account linked to the fund may be withdrawn. Check out this question in the following topic.

In which situations can I withdraw the FGTS?

Check out some of the most common situations in which the FGTS withdrawal is released to the worker.

1- withdrawal-termination: first it is valid to start with the most common, this occurs when a certain worker is fired, however, it must be without just cause. In case of just cause, the worker will lose most of the severance pay, including the withdrawal of the FGTS.

2- Consensual Dismissal: this occurs when the employer and the employee agree on the termination of the employment contract. In this case, the withdrawal of 80% of the value present in the Guarantee Fund is allowed. This category of dismissal is already provided for in the CLT rules.

3- Unemployment status for 3 years: in cases where the citizen is without a job for 3 uninterrupted years, he can withdraw the FGTS.

4- Withdrawal-Birthday: this refers to an optional modality in which the FGTS redemption is available annually from the month of the citizen’s birthday until the second subsequent month. However, the withdrawal of the balance is partial, in addition to losing for at least 24 months the right to withdrawal withdrawal.

5- Upon retirement: the withdrawal of the FGTS is also a right when the citizen retired under the social security system, that is, a pension granted by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

6- Age 70 years or older: when the worker turns 70 he can withdraw the FGTS, it will be necessary to prove the situation to Caixa Econômica Federal, just present an official document with the aforementioned Identity and CTPS information, for example.

7- In cases of illness or terminal stage: situations in which the holder or dependent is affected by some serious illness such as Cancer, AIDS, or a sick person that leaves the person in a terminal stage.

8- Death of the holder: when the person holding the balance of the Death Guarantee Fund, the withdrawal of the amount present in the linked account may be made by the dependents, in their absence, the redemption will be the right of the civil successors.

9- Natural Disasters: when the citizen is harmed by an accident of natural origin, if the disaster is proven by the Federal Government, the withdrawal of the fund will be released.

10- Bankruptcy of the company: in cases in which the employee’s dismissal occurred due to the extinction of the entirety of a company, or through the closing of branches or agencies.

