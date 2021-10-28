check out everything that went down in State of Play

THE Sony made a new presentation of State of Play this Wednesday (27), which revealed several trailers and news of third-party games.

We had new videos of Little Devil Inside and Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, in addition to surprise announcements as an expansion of bugsnax and the arrival of death’s door on PlayStation consoles.

Check out everything that went down below:

We Are OFK Trailer

We Are OFK, a game that follows the lives of members of an indiepop band, has been announced for PlayStation 5 and is expected to be released in 2022.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Date: Security Breach

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach got a weird and scary trailer, which showed more gameplay and even revealed the release date: December 16th.

Bugsnax Expansion

By surprise, a free update for bugsnax has been announced! the expansion The Isle of BIGsnax brings new content, such as more history and an unprecedented mechanic for decorating indoors. The launch is scheduled for 2022.

Death’s Door on PlayStation

death’s door has been announced for PlayStation 4 PlayStation 5. The game will be released to consoles on November 23rd.

KOF XV Beta

With the introduction of the new character Dolores, KOF XV received a trailer focused on the open beta that the game will have between the 19th and 20th of November.

The Free KartRider: Drift

To the sound of Blondie, the free-to-play Kart Rider: Drift has been announced for PlayStation 4. You can register for a private beta by clicking here.

First Class Trouble on PS Plus

First Class Trouble has been announced for PS4 and PS5 with a November 2 release date. Furthermore, it has been revealed that the game is part of the PS Plus free title line-up and will be free to subscribers of the service between November 2nd and December 6th.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force Trailer

THE Square Enix made a quick appearance to present an RPG trailer Star Ocean: The Divine Force, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the star ocean.

Little Devil Inside Video

the long awaited indie Little Devil Inside won a new trailer, which features several new scenes and gameplay mechanics. However, a release date was not mentioned, but confirmation was given that it will be released on PS4 and PS5.