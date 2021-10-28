Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2023 comes with new 680 horsepower V8

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2023 appears in the American market to reinforce the proposal of the C8 generation, the first one that dared to change the traditional frontal powertrain for a central one, bringing now a new V8, the LT6 with 680 horsepower.

Despite the global focus proposed by GM to the current Corvette Stingray, the bolide has no plans to run here, although independent import is the way out for those who are more demanding. In the US, the Z06 is celebrated as a more aggressive option for the car that has become national heritage.

Steve Hill, Vice President of Chevrolet, says: “The Corvette has always brought a demanding customer to the Chevy family. This new Z06 has been designed and developed to set a higher standard with high levels of craftsmanship, customization and performance so that customers can truly have their own bespoke performance car.”

Mark Reuss, president of General Motors, sums it up: “The new Corvette Z06 defines the American supercar. It builds on the distinctive design and innovative dynamics introduced with the mid-engine Corvette and elevates them to offer refined yet uncompromising track capability with world-class performance.”

To have it all, the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2023 features a naturally aspirated LT6 5.5 V8 with 680 horsepower at 8,400 rpm and 63.3 kgfm at 6,300 rpm. According to GM, “the engineers spent two years crafting a rich, distinctive exhaust tone unlike anything you’ve heard from a Corvette.”

Tadge Juechter, chief executive engineer of the Corvette, comments: “We tested the Z06 on the best tracks in the world, from the Circuit des Americas here in the United States to the Nürburgring in Germany.” With an increased gauge of 9.4 cm, the Z06 has exclusive front air intakes and rear exhausts, as well as a new airfoil, 20-inch front and 21-inch rear rim wheels, with an option for a carbon fiber model that cuts 18, 6 kg.

With Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 adaptive suspension, the Z06 also features larger brake discs, with six-piston calipers, and 345 series tires on the rear. The eight-speed, dual-clutch automated gearbox has a shorter-ratio differential. The Z07 package features a carbon fiber airfoil, aerodynamic package with increased downforce, carbon wheels, Brembo ceramic brakes and a new chassis and suspension adjustment.

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2023 – Photo Gallery