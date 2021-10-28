China Records Most Covid-19 Cases Since New Outbreak Starts | World

THE China confirmed 50 cases of covid-19 transmitted locally in the last 24 hours, the highest number since a new outbreak of the disease began less than two weeks ago.

Data released by the National Health Commission show that 32 of the cases were detected in Inner Mongolia, in the north of the country and the epicenter of the new outbreak, which has already spread to 11 provinces.

In addition, the National Health Commission has confirmed cases in Guizhou provinces in the south of the country, in Shandong in the east, and in Gansu, closer to Inner Mongolia. Three cases were detected in the capital Beijing and another two in Yinzhou, in the autonomous region of Ningxia Hui.

The new outbreak is being caused by delta variant, more transmissible than the original version of the virus. Tests of some patients showed that some had a high viral load, which increased the risk of transmission, according to Chinese health officials.

To stem the tide of cases, some Chinese regions have started vaccinating children aged between 3 and 11 and have adopted strict restrictions., such as lockdowns and control over travel. Beijing, which will host the 2022 Winter Olympics, is also applying booster shots to stop the virus from spreading.

More than 72 percent of the 1.4 billion Chinese are fully vaccinated against covid-19, according to China’s health authorities. Even so, the country seems willing to maintain the “zero tolerance” strategy against the virus to curb its spread after the detection of the first cases.

Several other countries that have adopted similar tactics are starting to change their minds. New Zealand authorities, for example, have recently admitted that it is not possible to reset the cases amid an outbreak caused by the delta variant and have reinforced the bet on vaccination to prevent new infections.