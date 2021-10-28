China says it has developed the world’s fastest quantum computer

Called Zuchangzhi 2, in reference to a Chinese mathematician who lived in the 5th century, the quantum computer developed in China is 1 million times faster than the Sycamore, a quantum machine from Google’s artificial intelligence laboratory created in 2019 and until then , the most advanced device in the world in the quantum sector.

According to physicist Pan Jianwei, from the University of Science and Technology of China, in hefei, the new Chinese machine performs in a millisecond the same amount of calculations as a common computer, like the one we have at home, would take 30 trillion years to perform. To give the dimension of this, let us remember that planet Earth is 4.5 billion years old.

A report with tests performed on the quantum computer was published in the scientific journals Physical Review Letters and science Bulletin.

The Chinese ad has two clear effects.

The first is to reveal the huge disruption that the computer industry must suffer in the coming years, when machines that work by the quantum method are available in research institutes, companies and universities.

The second is to position China at the forefront of global technology, a position in which it competes for leadership with American companies and institutes.

Quantum computers, as their name implies, use the smallest physical entities capable of interacting with others known to man —the quantum— to store information and process calculations.

While the electronic computers we know use silicon crystals to make up the circuits that make accounts, a quantum computer uses these tiny units, which can make up an electron, which in turn makes up an atom.

The difference in size and technology allows for dramatically exponential gains in processing power.

The practical effect of creating quantum computing is to allow machines to perform projections and calculations that are currently unfeasible for even the most advanced supercomputers.

In the case of a pandemic, such as covid-19, for example, it would be possible to quickly simulate all the mutations that the new virus can undergo in the human body, as well as test in virtual models all the possible reactions that a new vaccine could cause.

Quantum machines should also have a “revolutionary” effect on the development of new drugs to fight cancer, for example. The high calculation capacity would allow us to simulate how a tumor would react to thousands of different types of drugs, as well as the side effects it would cause in the human body.

In areas such as astronomy, meteorology and air transport — which require highly complex simulations — the advent of quantum computing is expected to have a high impact.

According to Pan Jianwei, however, machines like the Zuchangzhi 2, although programmable, are still five years away from being widely used by research institutes.

Among the various obstacles to be overcome, there is a classic problem with regard to binary calculations. While a “bit” on a conventional PC will always contain the information 0 or 1, in the case of the quantum, it can contain 0, 1 or both numbers at the same time, since, in a simplified way, we could not call the quantum a a “stable” particle, which induces miscalculations, which is not acceptable for scientific or even market purposes.

There are several methods to “compensate” for these eventual errors, created by Western companies such as IBM, but no methodology is considered, yet, sufficiently reliable.

Other limitations are in the development and manufacture of components for these machines and the temperature and pressure conditions under which these computers can operate.

For a quantum machine, the environment must have a temperature close to minus 273 degrees Celsius, something close to absolute zero, a condition that is not easily reproducible.