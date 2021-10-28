Chinese city of 1.6 million people enters lockdown after registering 1 case of Covid | World

The city of Heihe, on the border between China and Russia, announced this Thursday (28) a lockdown after the registration of a single case of Covid-19, with authorities trying to control new outbreaks in the Asian giant less than 100 days ago of the Winter Olympics.

The Games will be held in February 2022 in the capital Beijing, and the Chinese government has maintained its strategy of confining entire cities that detect small outbreaks (see below).

Heihe is separated from the Russian city of Blagovechchensk by the Amur River, and the neighboring country is one of the most affected by the pandemic today. In addition to the lockdown, all 1.6 million inhabitants will be tested, public transport has been suspended and no vehicles can leave the city.

The severe restriction measures in Heihe are announced two days after a similar decision was adopted in Lanzhou, a city of 4 million people that is 1,700 km west of Beijing.

Days earlier, the Ejin commune, on the border with Mongolia, also ordered its 35,000 residents to stay at home — except in emergencies.

Over the weekend, authorities also canceled the marathon in Wuhan, the city that registered the first cases of the disease in late 2019, and then in Beijing (see the video below).

‘Zero tolerance’ strategy

Even with the emergence of the delta variant and the advance of vaccination, the Chinese government has maintained its strategy of imposing strict lockdowns on cities that register few cases of the new coronavirus to interrupt virus transmission (see the video below).

The most populous country in the world, with 1.44 billion inhabitants, China says it has applied 2.25 billion doses of vaccines against Covid-19 and 73% of the population is fully immunized, in addition to having registered only 97,000 cases and 4 ,600 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Chinese officials also say they have registered only 316 new cases in the past seven days nationwide, an average of 45 cases a day.

China has been facing sporadic and limited outbreaks of Covid-19, like the one that has occurred in the north of the country since last week, but it manages to cut off virus transmission after severe lockdowns and mass testing of people to find and isolate the source of the outbreaks.

With 59 cases confirmed today, China follows a “zero tolerance to Covid-19” policy