Chris Evans will play Buzz Lightyear in Disney’s new animation; see the trailer – Emails

Buzz Lightyear will be voiced by Chris Evans in new animation Photo: Disney

O Walt Disney Studios released this Wednesday, 27, the first trailer for lightyear. The animation that tells the story of the puppet Buzz Lightyear, in Toy Story, opens in theaters on June 17, 2022.

The space hero will be voiced by Chris Evans and directed by Angus MacLane (Pixar animator and co-director of looking for dory). On social networks, the actor talked about the novelty:

“I’m all goose bumps. And I’ll be every time I watch this trailer. Or hear a Bowie song. Or have any thoughts that it’s between now and June, because nothing has ever made me feel so much joy and gratitude as knowing I’m a part of it and basically it will always be on my mind,” he celebrated.

The preview released begins with the astronaut preparing for takeoff! Soon after, the rocket arrives in space and even makes a tour of the Sun.

The following scenes show Buzz living some adventures on the space station and exploring unknown planets, with bizarre creatures, all with the sound of starman, by David Bowie. Check out the trailer: