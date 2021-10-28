Cities face hand-foot-mouth disease outbreak; see symptoms

The municipality of Chapecó, in Santa Catarina, is facing an outbreak of hand-foot-mouth disease. At least eight schools have registered cases and, since September 29, 63 diagnoses have been confirmed in children in the city. Just last week, there were 24 confirmations.

According to the city’s Epidemiological Surveillance, the disease is common in children under 5 years of age, but it can appear at any age. Symptoms are sores on the hands, feet and mouth, in addition to fever, sore throat, vomiting and diarrhea.

Credit: Kipgodi/istockCities record hand-foot-mouth disease outbreak

The disease is common at this time of year, but experts believe that the return to classroom classes has triggered the outbreaks, which were also registered in other states.

The City Hall of Ourinhos, in the interior of São Paulo, published a statement about a record number of visits to children with the contagious disease. Last Sunday alone, the 24th, a total of 63 children were assisted at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA). They had hand-foot-mouth and Acute Diarrheal Disease, another viral syndrome.

What is hand-foot-mouth disease?

Hand-foot-mouth disease is a contagious disease caused by the Coxsackie virus of the enterovirus family that normally inhabits the digestive system and can also cause stomatitis, a kind of cold sore that affects the lining of the mouth.

The incubation period for the virus, from the initial infection to the onset of symptoms, is three to six days. Fever is usually the first sign of illness.

Signals and symptons

The characteristic signs of the disease:

high fever in the days before the appearance of the lesions;

appearance, in the mouth, tonsils and pharynx, of red spots with grayish-white vesicles in the center that can progress to very painful ulcerations;

eruption of small blisters usually on the palms and soles of the feet, but which may also occur on the buttocks and genital region;

malaise, lack of appetite, vomiting and diarrhea;

difficulty in swallowing and excessive salivation.

There is no specific treatment for the disease. It tends to disappear between five and seven days after the first symptoms.

Streaming

Oral ingestion is the main source of coxsackie virus infection. The disease is spread mainly through contact with nasal secretions or secretions in the throat, saliva and droplets from the sneeze or cough of the infected person.