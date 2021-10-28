City councils continue to buy ‘covid kit’ medicines after proven ineffective | Brazil



In the contracts, there are permissions for the acquisition to be carried out according to the demand of the local health system reproduction

Even after proving that the so-called ‘Kit Covid’ has ineffective medicines in combating the new coronavirus, City Halls around the country continued to purchase the medicines. This is the case of the municipalities of Redenção-PA, Passo Fundo-RS, Campo Maior-PI and Araputanga-MT. These cities – located in the North, Northeast, Midwest and South regions – concluded their bidding processes in June, that is, after the World Health Organization (WHO) did not recommend the use of these drugs. The information is from the Uol portal.

In the contracts, there are permissions for the acquisition to be carried out according to the demand of the local health system. According to the organization ‘Transparência Brasil’, 49 city halls carried out the purchase process of the ‘Kit Covid’ in the first half of this year. Only in Rio Grande do Sul, 40 city halls were identified that bought the ineffective medicines – with values ​​that add up to around R$ 768 thousand. In Redenção, the tender reached almost R$ 1 million – a total of R$ 901,000 – and foresees the delivery, by the end of the year, of 900 thousand tablets of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and zinc. With that amount, each resident could receive up to nine pills.