Clube do Remo sets awards to avoid relegation | Sport Para | Online Diary

Considered as the most difficult among all editions already played, the Series B of the Brazilian Championship is not forgiving the teams that show fluctuations and irregularities in their performances throughout the competition. The only representative of the North region, in the 2021 season, Clube do Remo is one of the teams that cannot maintain a sequence of good results in the dispute.

To end fasting, Remo improves the technical and tactical part

Rowing sets game pattern to win Cruzeiro

Experiencing an inconvenience for not being able to win for five rounds – and in the last three matches the team suffered only defeats, Leão Azul Paraense enters the field at 21:30 this Thursday (28), with the important and difficult mission that is to return to win another victory in Serie B, against Cruzeiro at Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte-MG.

For defensive midfielder Anderson Uchôa, the victory must come at all costs.

“We know that these final stretches are difficult games. It’s not easy to go five games without a win, but it’s no use complaining. On Thursday, we have a difficult game. We have to train and improve to get the three points, and with that come back to climb the rankings,” he said.

Occupying the 13th place with 38 points achieved, Clube do Remo is very close to reaching its main objective in the season, which is to remain in Serie B in 2022. DOL, the Azulina board (although not confirming) has an agreement with the players since the beginning of the championship so that a prize of R$ 250,000 will be paid, which will be divided among the athletes.

For that to happen, the team needs at least to win two more victories to reach 44 points, however, in the last games, the team’s performance dropped a lot. “We have to win as soon as possible to get away from the relegation zone. If we beat Cruzeiro, we’ll pass them. It’s a tough game, but we’re going in search of victory,” concluded the defensive midfielder.

Regarding the team that faces Cruzeiro, coach Felipe Conceição may make some changes. Defender Romércio can win Marlon’s spot. In midfield, Anderson Uchôa replaces Arthur. Lucas Siqueira, on the other hand, takes the vacancy of Victor Andrade. The match will have full, real-time coverage of the portal’s sports team DOL.