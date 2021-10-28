Coach finishes CBF course in the middle of the Corinthians Under-23 category

With its existence at risk, no one knows what the future will be for the Corinthians Under-23 team, its 27 players under contract and its coaching staff. While the club doesn’t make up its mind, Edson Leivinha, the category’s coach before Danilo’s arrival, keeps working.

The professional, who coached the Under-23 at Timon in 2019 and 2020, completed the coaching course at the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). On her social networks, Leivinha celebrated her personal achievement – see below.

“I want to thank God for giving me the strength and confidence to believe in my dream and fight to achieve what I believe. I don’t forget the role that the CBF ACADEMY played along this path and for that, I thank you for your resources and support. To the teachers and advisors, I leave a word of gratitude because I recognize the patience and effort of everyone without exception. It was with people I will never forget that I had special moments. The celebration of the conclusion of this course would never have been possible without you , my friends and fellow professionals,” celebrated Leivinha.

According to the calculation of the My Timon, the Corinthians board is studying ending the sport for three reasons: lack of technical return, political wear at Parque São Jorge and also for financial reasons.

