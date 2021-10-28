Coach who encouraged player to come out gay says: ‘I hadn’t been himself’ | International

Instagram Joshua came out as a homosexual this Wednesday

Technician of Joshua Cavallo

on Adelaide United, Carl Veart told Australian website “News.com.au” that Joshua Cavallo had confided in him that he was gay before publicly coming out on social media on Wednesday. The coach recalled that the conversation took place after he noticed the 21-year-old acting differently during the team’s preseason.

“Josh hadn’t been himself. In the conversations we had, he confided in me and I totally supported him and made him comfortable to follow that path. I’ve been looking forward to this day since Josh told me. I’m very happy for him and very proud that he did it — he said about the player (see photos in gallery below).

Veart said the athlete showed “incredible courage” to declare himself gay after years of struggling with insecurities and doubts, becoming the first elite football player to reveal himself to be homosexual. And that his teammates were “exceptional” in welcoming Cavallo.

“I’m a father and all you want is for your kids to be happy and express themselves… Josh can do that now. What he went through to get to that today comes at a price. The biggest problem for him was feeling that doubt about how people would react. We made sure people would be very happy for him,” Veart explained.

The coach further stated that Cavallo can now be the “best person” he could be.

— I want all my players to feel comfortable and happy being themselves, on and off the field. In order for Josh to be the best he can be and get the most out of his career, he needs the freedom to be himself and I fully support him. It’s something Josh, for the past four to six weeks, has been building up to now. I can’t be more proud of the way he expressed himself.

Cavallo played 19 games for Adelaide United and signed a long-term contract with the club.