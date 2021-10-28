Commentator: ‘For the score and the football, it is very unlikely that Botafogo will not go up’

In second place with 56 points in Serie B, with six games to go, the Botafogo is close to moving up to Serie A of Brazilian championship. For the campaign and for the exhibitions, the commentator André Loffredo believes that access is well underway.

– Botafogo has developed good football, played well offensively, players creating speed, with good technical condition, developing with Enderson beyond expectations. Chay looked like a good player when Botafogo took over, today he looks better. There are others evolving. I think it’s very unlikely that Botafogo won’t go up, given the score they have and the football they’re playing – said Loffredo, on the program “SporTV News”.

For the commentator, the tie 1-1 with Goiás can be valued.

– It was an opportunity to take the lead and break away from the fifth place. Botafogo then had this chance, and Goiás too. The draw wasn’t good for either of them, but it wasn’t bad either. The fifth didn’t touch or the leader fired, canceling a round, which is a game for those inside the G-4. There are six rounds to go for Botafogo and Goiás. It takes a step towards access. Botafogo is very close, Goiás is more complicated, because there are several candidates approaching – he said.

– Botafogo came from three matches without conceding goals, right at the beginning they decided to give a goal. It’s not a concern, but it was out of the planning of the game, he had to look for the result and then he couldn’t develop the good football he has been showing – he added.