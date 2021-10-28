Conmebol countries say they won’t compete in the Cup if it’s every two years – 10/27/2021

The Conmebol Council met today (27), in Paraguay, and the South American countries signed a position not to participate in the World Cup, should FIFA take forward the idea of ​​organizing the tournament every two years.

The manifestation of the South American associations takes place despite FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s retreat from taking the idea forward immediately. The organization said last week that it will study the idea further. There was no majority adhesion to the change in the World Cup cycle. In addition to Conmebol, Uefa was strongly opposed to the idea.

The lobbying for the World Cup every two years was started with a proposal from Saudi Arabia to study the change in the frequency of the World Cup, and then took over by allies of the FIFA president such as former players and development director Arséne Wenger.

Conmebol Note

The CONMEBOL Council, meeting in person in Luque, Paraguay, on October 27, 2021, re-examined the proposal to hold the World Cup every two years and considers it necessary to declare the following:

1. There are no reasons, benefits or justification for the change promoted by FIFA. Taking this into account, the ten countries that make up CONMEBOL ratify that they will not participate in a World Cup organized every two years.

2. The project in question turns its back on nearly 100 years of world football tradition, ignoring the history of one of the most important sporting events on the planet. CONMEBOL supports the World Cup currently in force, with its deadlines and classification systems, because it has proven to be a successful model, based on sporting excellence and which rewards effort, talent and planned work.