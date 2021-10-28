Conmebol says that South American teams will not participate in the World Cup every 2 years

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) stated this Wednesday (27), that there is no reason or benefits to justify the plan of the International Football Federation (Fifa) to hold the World Cup every 2 in 2 years instead of the four-year gap as it is today.

The ten teams that make up Conmebol (Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela) stated that they will not participate in the tournament if it is organized with a break every two years.

“The project in question turns its back on almost a hundred years of world football tradition, ignoring the history of one of the most important sporting events on the planet. Conmebol supports the World Cup currently in force, with its deadlines and classification systems, because it has proven to be a successful model, based on sporting excellence and which rewards effort, talent and planned work”, says the statement.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino stated that a World Cup held every two years would not take the “magic” out of the tournament, as the frequency would not influence its quality and prestige.

“I definitely believe in having more prestigious events, whether it’s the World Cup or anything else (…) precisely because being a magical tournament is perhaps the reason they happen more often.”

According to Infantino, it has already been decided that the World Cup will have 48 teams starting in 2026, however “if it will happen every two or four years, this is under evaluation”.

(*With information from Reuters)