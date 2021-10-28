Cop with makeup says she’s called a stripper at work

Police officer Nicola Turner, 35, says she suffers prejudice for working with makeup. In an interview with The Sun portal, the police officer says that she has been compared to a “stripper” by football fans.

“There were about a hundred fans outside a bar in Essex (England), and almost everyone was pointing at me and starting to scream,” says Turner, who has worked with the police for 13 years.

“They told me I was just a stripper in a police uniform. I felt humiliated!”, said the officer, who still does not fail to beautify herself, and explains why.

“I feel like I’m the best version of myself when I’m wearing makeup, it makes me more confident,” says Turner, who grew up wearing makeup. “My mother asked me to care about my appearance, to stay clean and tidy,” she said.

In addition to the account of fans who harassed her at the bar, Turner tells of the time she was compared to a stripper in a train car, when she was then involved in security at the venue.

“Me and a co-worker got on a train where there was a men’s soccer team traveling.” Upon leaving the scene, the police officer told her, “The team thought you were going to strip for them.”

“They thought I was there for their entertainment rather than serving as a police officer,” Turner told The Sun.

The British woman has also been discredited by a woman when she walked in uniform at a shopping mall. “Look at her, in her lipstick. Who does she think she is?” she said.

“For me, as long as I do my job, it doesn’t matter what I look like.”