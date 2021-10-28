Copom defines the new Selic: what changes in the economy and its investments?

SAO PAULO – The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank decides this Wednesday (27) the new level of the basic interest rate – the Selic – currently fixed at 6.25% per year.

The monetary authority raised the rate by 1 percentage point in the last two meetings, in August and September – and until a few weeks ago, it was expected to do the same in this meeting and in the next one, which will be the last one in 2021.

But economists began to revise the projections after the government announced an agreement to “dribble” the spending ceiling last week, with the aim of accommodating the payment of Auxílio Brasil in the budget – a new version of Bolsa Família, extended to around 17 million families and with an average monthly amount of R$400, higher than the current one.

This week, new news added to concerns about the lack of fiscal control in the country. The IPCA-15, taken as a preview of the IPCA, the official inflation index, was 1.20% in October compared to September. It was the biggest change for the month since 1995 (1.34%) and the biggest monthly change since February 2016 (1.42%).

As a result, expectations are now for a greater increase. “In our assessment, the risk-reward ratio between growth and inflation with a rise of 1.75 points is not unfavorable and may eventually reduce the need for a more aggressive response in 2022”, said Alberto Ramos, head of economic research for the Latin America by Goldman Sachs, in a report.

A survey made by XP’s fund team with 36 macro multimarket strategy managers shows that 85.7% of them expect a 1.5-point increase in the Selic rate on Wednesday. A portion of 8.6% that believes in an increase of 1.25 pp and another of 5.7% sees an increase of more than 1.5 points. The survey was conducted over Monday (25) and Tuesday (26).

As a result, the median of projections for the Selic rate at the end of 2021 was increased from 8.25% to 9.25% per year, compared to the survey carried out before the last Copom meeting, in September.

To understand the impact of the decision on the economy and investments, Mariana Segala, Investments editor at InfoMoney, conversation, at 7 pm, with Luana Miranda, economist at GAP Asset, and with Patrícia Palomo, partner at Sonata Gestão de Património.

